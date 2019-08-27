Terry Bauer of Portage has entered the ranks of Life Master — a most sought-after goal of a majority of bridge players.
He was awarded this distinction by accumulating 500 masterpoints of various pigmentation after only four years of duplicate bridge. Terry is focused on learning new ideas to make his playing more precise. He has played in many tournaments nationwide, where he was constantly challenged.
He has succeeded through a combination of his many hours spent reading and playing bridge in live competition and online, augmented by his logic skills.
He has recently been elected as the incoming president of Unit 154, which governs all of northern Indiana to provide organized bridge activities and services, to provide bridge education and to conduct tournaments. He is also chairman of our Northwest Indiana Fall Sectional held in October.
The top 50 duplicate bridge players in Lake and Porter counties — Calumet Township, Valparaiso, Highland, Chesterton and Portage — for the month of July include the following:
Louis Nimnicht, Steven Watson, Joseph Chin, Dave Bigler, Robert Ferguson, James O’Connell, Barbara Walczak, Michael Devine, John Goring, Terry Bauer, Trudi McKamey, Yuan Hsu, Robert Porter, Zafar Khan, Patricia Mikuta, George Roeper, Robert Butz, Marilyn Ginzel, Alfred Simmons, Carolyn Potasnik, Barbara Graegin, Charles Tomes, Hilda Connor, Larry Rabideau, William Birk, Lynn Bayman, Carol Osgerby, Donald Valiska, Indra Gupta, Norman Szewczyk, Ram Prasad, Marcy Tomes, Daniel Spain, Alan Yngve, James Angell, Charlotte Abernethy, Sally Will, Joel Charpentier, Carol Miller, Joan Butz, Barbara Lawson, Patsy Thomas, Anna Urick, Constance Stevens, Lynne Kostopoulos, Ruth Westberg, Richard Will, Jerry Palm, Jennie Alsobrooks and Helen Miller