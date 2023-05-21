Well, they’re down.

No, not the stock indices, not Biden’s approval ratings, not the Sox chances (though all these have gone down recently). Social studies test scores.

Not surprising. Social studies has not been much of an emphasis point for standardized tests. And I’m afraid that if it’s not emphasized on the tests, it might not be too emphasized in the classroom.

This is kind of crazy given that for the democracy experiment embarked upon at the beginning of our country … for it to work, for people to select their own leaders (as opposed to God appointing them) … people needed to be educated, to be able to read, to understand how the system works.

And God knows we need to have our youth, everyone really, understand how our system works.

Actually, social studies (civics and history) scores are not alone in their downward trajectory. Scores on standardized tests in reading and math have fallen. It seems it’s only recently that social studies, according to the article I read, have even been widely tested. Reading and math have always had primacy. And nowadays it seems like it’s “tests-a-palooza” compared to my full-time teaching days. I would go nuts.

Anyway, the pandemic wreaked havoc in all areas of human activity, but maybe none more so than in education.

Education was my business, my vocation, much of my life, for 41 years. More years than that if you count the time I spent subbing frequently and tutoring and teaching religious ed. My full-time career was never negatively affected by anything close to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

I had a small taste of pandemic teaching while subbing fairly regularly and tutoring. Maddening. I still have a bit of it as a few kids I tutor wear masks. They’re harder to understand, though that might be partly due also to the age of my ears.

What the long-term effects of the pandemic changes to education are and will be are unknown. I’ve talked with kids I’ve taught who are in education and there seems to be more than a few deep concerns.

And there are, for sure, some immediate situations regarding kids’ mental health, and anxieties, and behaviors that are disconcerting. Again, talking with people I taught or know who are in the business, more than a few are not painting a rosy picture. A couple are considering another career than teaching. Sad.

Back to the tests. I’ve never been a fan of tests and/or putting too much stock in their results. I remember having to grade them one year. There was a scale that showed how the number of correct responses correlated to a grade equivalent. On one shorter test, one flip of the eraser (remember that?) in other words, one off-the-wall guess, accounted for a half a year difference in grade equivalency.

Another time, it seems the testing agency had some problem with the fact that twins with the same first initial could be a reality. And of course, there was the perennial question for me … why did the agency that was going to tell me how smart my kids were take so incredibly long to score the test? And if the tests were so good, how come they kept changing the format, the company, just about everything? Remember Indiana having to invalidate a whole slew of tests?

Anyway, I hope tests are better now, and in some ways they are. They’ve ended what, for some kids, were the nerve-wracking time limits and have added more higher-level thinking skills challenges. And there’s much more writing than I remember.

Still in all, the scores on the test really show only how well you did on the test and are not necessarily indicative of what you know and are capable of. They certainly are not predictive of future success (or failure).

Teachers and students need to be accountable for learning. Tests can be a way, but they surely can’t be the way.

Thanks for reading.