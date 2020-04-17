Tests prioritized as coronavirus deaths in Illinois pass 1,000

“This progress on testing isn’t all the progress that we need to begin on our path back to normal,” he said. “But this is truly an important step to help us get there.”

The state plans to announce two additional drive-thru testing sites this week that will be capable of collecting hundreds of individual samples per day, the governor said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The governor's update followed reports that 22 residents and one staff member at Symphony of Joliet, a nursing home in the northern Illinois community of Joliet, have died of the coronavirus.

Since a widely reported outbreak at a suburban Seattle nursing home claimed at least 43 lives, The Associated Press has found that more than 3,600 deaths across the country linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.