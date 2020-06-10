You are the owner of this article.
Tests show carbon monoxide in home where cop died
Tests show carbon monoxide in home where cop died

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer is dead and a woman in critical condition after they were found inside a condominium Tuesday night where tests revealed high levels of carbon monoxide.

The names of the 36-year-old officer and the 29-year-old woman have not been released. There were initial reports that the woman is also a Chicago police officer but the department's office of news affairs says she's not. She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the fire department tested the air inside the condominium on the city's Northwest Side and found carbon monoxide levels inside the home of 140 parts per million, just below the level that can be deadly if breathed in for a prolonged period.

The news affairs office declined to comment on the circumstances of the incident or whether the officer and the women were related.

