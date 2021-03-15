 Skip to main content
TF District 215 has opening for school board member
TF South High school stock art

TF South High School in Lansing.

Thornton Fractional School District 215 is accepting applications for a board member to replace Dr. Michael Bolz, who recently resigned.

Bolz, who served as board president, was reelected in 2019. According to a district news release, Bolz stepped down because of a conflict of interest with a job he was offered.

District residents seeking to finish Bolz's term, which runs till 2023, may submit a letter of interest to Dominique Newman at dnewman@tfd215.org by March 25.

According to state law, school board members must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year.

Four candidates are running unopposed for the District 215 board in the April 6 general election: incumbents Richard Dust and Diana Jackson, and newcomers Andrea Ballard and Marcie Wilson.

