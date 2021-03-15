TF District 215 has opening for school board member

Thornton Fractional School District 215 is accepting applications for a board member to replace Dr. Michael Bolz, who recently resigned.
Bolz, who served as board president, was reelected in 2019. According to a district news release, Bolz stepped down because of a conflict of interest with a job he was offered.
District residents seeking to finish Bolz's term, which runs till 2023, may submit a letter of interest to Dominique Newman at dnewman@tfd215.org by March 25.
According to state law, school board members must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year.
Four candidates are running unopposed for the District 215 board in the April 6 general election: incumbents Richard Dust and Diana Jackson, and newcomers Andrea Ballard and Marcie Wilson.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Stylish donation
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Protest, Michigan City mayor
Protest, Michigan City mayor
Protest, Michigan City mayor
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valparaiso/South Bend Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
031421-spt-bbk-tri_06.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_05.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_09.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_02.JPG
031421-nws-rescue_1
031421-nws-rescue_2
031421-nws-rescue_6
031421-nws-rescue_4
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
031421-nws-cheers_01
031421-nws-cheers_02
031421-nws-cheers_03
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
031421-spt-bbk-nj_13
031421-spt-bbk-nj_2
031421-spt-bbk-nj_7
031421-spt-bbk-nj_16
031421-spt-bbk-tri_28.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_25.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_22.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_19.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!