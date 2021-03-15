TF District 215 has opening for school board member

Thornton Fractional School District 215 is accepting applications for a board member to replace Dr. Michael Bolz, who recently resigned.

Bolz, who served as board president, was reelected in 2019. According to a district news release, Bolz stepped down because of a conflict of interest with a job he was offered.

District residents seeking to finish Bolz's term, which runs till 2023, may submit a letter of interest to Dominique Newman at dnewman@tfd215.org by March 25.

According to state law, school board members must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year.

Four candidates are running unopposed for the District 215 board in the April 6 general election: incumbents Richard Dust and Diana Jackson, and newcomers Andrea Ballard and Marcie Wilson.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.