TF District 215 to stick with remote-only learning through early March

LANSING — Students in Thornton Fractional District 215 won't return to the classroom until at least mid-March.
The District 215 Board of Education voted Tuesday night to extend Thornton Fractional's remote-only instruction through the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Some students may be allowed back in buildings in early March with tentative plans to bring additional students into classrooms beginning March 15, the first day of the fourth quarter, according to a district news release.
"Our first priority continues to be the safety of our students and staff," Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond said in the release. "While we are disappointed not to be able to safely bring back students in January, we have drafted a comprehensive plan for the return to the buildings, which will begin with bringing teachers on site in February."
The district will continue to offer the following services through the third quarter:
- Meals for students will be provided 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days school is in session. Delivery is available upon request.
- A student mental health support hotline is available 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Student Success Wednesday will continue for one-on-one or small group instruction outside of class.
- Virtual 90-minute office hours will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
- Student activities will continue meeting virtually, and the district technology team will remain available.
