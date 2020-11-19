TF North graduate, parent of student named to District 215 school board

CALUMET CITY — A TF North High School graduate whose daughter currently attends the school has been named to the District 215 board of education.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the appointment of Calumet City resident Diana Jackson, who graduated from TF North in 2002.

She replaces Roger Yochem, who resigned in September because of a relocation outside the district.

The owner of an accounting consulting service since 2007, Jackson has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master's in business administration from National Louis University.

She is active in the National Association of Black Accountants and D.R.E.A.M. (Developing Responsible Economically Advanced Model-Citizens), a nonprofit that works with urban youth on financial literacy issues.

"The success of our students and staff will be my highest priority as board member," Jackson said in a news release. "I am looking forward to working with fellow board members, staff and the parents of District 215 to help our district succeed and maintain financial stability."