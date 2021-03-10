TF North students excel in state speech contest

CALUMET CITY — TF North High School students Destinee Owens and Kayla Gilmore both earned top-three finishes in the Illinois High School Association state speech tournament last month.

The state finals on Feb. 19-20 were held virtually — as were all other speech events this season — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gilmore, a senior, qualified for state in prose reading and poetry reading, and finished second in the latter.

Her entry combined excerpts from several poems on the topic of the #SayHerName campaign.

Gilmore finished her career with 83 speech competition medals, a TF North record.

"It has been such a pleasure coaching Kayla and watching her grow as a speech competitor," speech coach Shaunwell Posley said in a statement. "She is exceptional."

Gilmore is undecided about her college plans at this point.

Owens, a sophomore, finished third in dramatic interpretation with an excerpt from the book, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin" by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

Owens has won 33 medals, including 28 this season.