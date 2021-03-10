TF North students excel in state speech contest

CALUMET CITY — TF North High School students Destinee Owens and Kayla Gilmore both earned top-three finishes in the Illinois High School Association state speech tournament last month.
The state finals on Feb. 19-20 were held virtually — as were all other speech events this season — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gilmore, a senior, qualified for state in prose reading and poetry reading, and finished second in the latter.
Her entry combined excerpts from several poems on the topic of the #SayHerName campaign.
Gilmore finished her career with 83 speech competition medals, a TF North record.
"It has been such a pleasure coaching Kayla and watching her grow as a speech competitor," speech coach Shaunwell Posley said in a statement. "She is exceptional."
Gilmore is undecided about her college plans at this point.
Owens, a sophomore, finished third in dramatic interpretation with an excerpt from the book, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin" by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.
Owens has won 33 medals, including 28 this season.
"In a year that has been full of so many obstacles, Kayla and Destinee's dedication has given the entire school the opportunity to be proud and celebrate," TF North Principal Brian Rucinski said in a statement. "I'm especially proud that Kayla and Destinee both chose pieces that took dead aim at injustices they face as young women of color."
"These young women are incredibly gifted and had a very dedicated coach," Dr. Sophia Jones-Redmond, Thornton Fractional District 215 superintendent, said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of their accomplishments at the state competition."