TF South student helps make Thanksgiving brighter for Lansing students

LANSING — Cam Sanchez is a dreamer, but also a realist.
The TF South student and Lansing resident just wrapped up his most recent food drive, which came on the heels of a massive giveaway last month at First United Methodist Church of Lansing.
"I'm trying to top my thousand (boxes) we did last time," Sanchez said last week. "I'm working toward it. I have to recognize reality and goals, have to kind of fuse them together."
"The original goal was we were going give out 250 frozen turkeys," said Pastor Jonathan Vitale of Lansing Assembly, one of Sanchez's collaborators. "(But) we didn't have the capability (to store them), so this kind of evolved."
Instead, Sanchez and his sponsors distributed 100 boxes of fixings for Thanksgiving dinners last week to Lansing area elementary and middle schools, as well as TF South High School.
The schools were then scheduled to get the boxes to students whose families are in financial need.
"It's a hard time," Sanchez said. "These families don't have meals, they're going through a lot. And if there's ways I can partner with so many people, that's going to be my goal probably till I die."
The boxes included cornbread, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, green beans, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes — and a $20 gift card from Strack and Van Til that could be used to buy the turkey. Sanchez said Pastor Nathaniel Smith II of Lighthouse Community Church in Lansing provided the gift cards. Other sponsors included First United Methodist Church of Lansing, Joy Christian Fellowship Church of Chicago, Thrivent and the Lansing Journal.
Vitale, whose church was used to store the boxes before delivery, was glad to work with Sanchez on the event.
"I've been pastor here two years," he said. "We've always been looking for ways wherever we can to not just be a church in Lansing, but (also) for Lansing," Vitale said. "Anything we can do to bring love and compassion to our neighborhoods.
"Being able to provide for 100 families, it's the best way as citizens in the community where we could really love our neighbors — especially in a time where you can't have much contact; so from a distance, sharing that love."
