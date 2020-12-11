TF South theater students present play via Zoom

LANSING — TF South High School's drama department is going virtual for the second straight weekend.

TF South teacher Ann Wolpert is directing a student production of "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" by Qui Nguyen, which will be presented online at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Zoom link for the production is posted on the TF South web page and the school's Facebook page.

According to a press release, "the play tells the story of older sister Agnes, who never paid much attention to younger, geeky sister Tilly until tragedy strikes. Agnes is forced to enter the mysterious world of Dungeons and Dragons to find and 'save' her sister. The play is not meant for very young children as it has some frightening images and some adult language."

Saturday wraps up a three-day run for the play, which follows last week's production of "A Virtual Whodunnit" by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus. That play was directed by TF South teacher Douglas Schlesser.

