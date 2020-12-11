TF South theater students present play via Zoom

TF South High School in Lansing
Mike Clark, file, The Times
LANSING — TF South High School's drama department is going virtual for the second straight weekend.
TF South teacher Ann Wolpert is directing a student production of "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" by Qui Nguyen, which will be presented online at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Zoom link for the production is posted on the
TF South web page and the school's Facebook page.
According to a press release, "the play tells the story of older sister Agnes, who never paid much attention to younger, geeky sister Tilly until tragedy strikes. Agnes is forced to enter the mysterious world of Dungeons and Dragons to find and 'save' her sister. The play is not meant for very young children as it has some frightening images and some adult language."
Saturday wraps up a three-day run for the play, which follows last week's production of "A Virtual Whodunnit" by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus. That play was directed by TF South teacher Douglas Schlesser.
Gallery: Holiday Lights of Northwest Indiana
Luczak family
705 Wesley Road in Kouts.
Provided by John Luczak
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Hanft family
8434 Delaware St. in Highland.
Provided by Matt Hanft
Armstrong family
9099 N 500 W in Wheatfield.
Provided by Toni Armstrong
Panozzo family
10750 Alabama St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Brandi Panozzo
Payne family
6440 Gaywood Ave. in Portage.
Provided by Laurie Payne
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Bill Velgos
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Bill Velgos
Velgos family
8569 Matthews St. in Crown Point.
Provided
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Kern family
502 S. Rensselaer St. in Griffith.
Provided by Kevin and Bonnie Kern
Bozak family
259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor.
Provided by Andrew Bozak
Keenan family
7213 Pierce St. in Merrillville.
Provided
Birkenfeld family
139 S. Chase Dr. in Crown Point.
Provided
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Schmick family
311 Timi Dr. in Valparaiso.
Provided by Kaitlynn Schmick
Leluga family
3535 Sunrise Dr. in Crown Point.
Provided by David Leluga
Yarbrough family
2631 Walnut Ln. in Hobart.
Provided by Erica Yarbrough
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Arndt family
463 E. Greening Road in Chesterton.
Provided by Katina Arndt
Starkey family
509 Northgate Dr. in Dyer.
Provided by Robert Starkey
Block family
3147 Franklin St. in Highland.
Provided by Rebecca Block
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Manfre family
1315 Capri Ln. in Dyer.
Provided by Danny Manfre
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Rau family
3105 Highway Ave. in Highland.
Provided by Thomas Rau
Carr family
8027 Monroe Ave. in Munster.
Provided by Jason Carr
5655 Broadway
5655 Broadway in Merrillville.
Provided by James Ermslander
5655 Broadway
5655 Broadway in Merrillville.
Provided by James Ermslander
Herlitz family
186 E. 400 S. in Morgan Township.
Provided by Mike Herlitz
Cammarata family
12980 Red Lily Way in St. John Township.
Provided by James Cammarata
Hollandsworth family
222 Wells St. in Crown Point.
Provided by Michelle Hollandsworth
Sajda family
4 W. Elizabeth Dr. in Schererville.
Provided by Tricia Sajda
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Hiatt family
709 N 200 W in Liberty Township.
Provided by Douglass Hiatt
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Pearson family
1404 Greenleaf St. in Dyer.
Provided by Michael Pearson
Reule family
9244 Cottage Grove Pl. in Highland.
Provided by Dawn Reule
Reule family
9244 Cottage Grove Pl. in Highland.
Provided by Dawn Reule
DeAdam family
8100 W. 146th Ave. in Cedar Lake.
Provided by Tony DeAdam
Asche family
1362 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.
Provied by Sonya Asche
