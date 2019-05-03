LANSING —While most students are interested in spending their spring break staying up late, sleeping in and playing video games all day, three students from Thornton Fractional South High School spent the first day of their spring break volunteering.
Seniors Phillip Burton, Faithful Ojelabi and Brandon Stapleton gathered trash and pulled weeds from the nonprofit organization Respond Now’s community garden to prepare for the upcoming planting season.
“You can tell how many people need and use the services,” Ojelabi said. “I’m happy to spend some time doing something that’ll have a big impact on the community.”
The three teenagers have a history of volunteering their time to various causes such as cleaning up parks and lending a hand to their local churches.
“I usually don’t have a lot of free time during the school year because of homework and after school activities so I knew spring break would be the perfect time to volunteer,” Stapleton said.
Staying true to the organization’s mission to help alleviate hunger, the garden is filled with fruit and produce that can be eaten with no heat or utensils to give those in need easier access. To be a further resource to those in need, the garden is completely free pick so anyone can go in and grab food without checking in with staff.
Food Access Coordinator Emily Inman has been in charge of the garden since its revitalization four years ago.
Throughout the harvest season, the garden is maintained by homeless community members and volunteers who pull weeds and water the plants. The organization is highly volunteer driven with 6,000 hours provided per year.
“Volunteers help our wheels turn,” Inman said. “They are essential for our organization’s day-to-day operations.”
Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online or in person to work in various areas such as the food pantry, community garden, front desk or with clothing donations.
Respond Now is a nonprofit organization located in Chicago Heights that enhances quality of life in south suburban communities by working to alleviate hunger and prevent homelessness for people at risk. Find out more at online at www.respondnow.org or call 708-755-4357.
Photo Caption One: Student Brandon Stapleton pulls weeds from Respond Now’s community garden.
Photo Caption Two: Students Phillip Burton, Faithful Ojelabi and Brandon Stapleton remove weeds and trash in community garden bed.