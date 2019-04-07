GARY — Three people were honored by the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, including a longtime publisher, news anchor and a historical society chairwoman.
The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. held its 7th annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
Dorothy Leavell, publisher of the Chicago Crusader and the Gary Crusader, was honored with the Katie Hall Public Service Award. Leavell is also the chairwoman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. The Chicago Crusader is the largest African-American weekly newspaper in Chicago.
Steve Sanders, anchor for WGN-TV Channel 9 Chicago, was honored with the Chairman's Award. Sanders, a native from Alabama, began working in radio and then transitioned into being a reporter and most recently works as a broadcast journalist.
“He has reported fairly, justly and equitably on numerous issues facing all Americans regardless of race, gender, religion or ethnicity,” the foundation wrote.
Naomi Millender, former chairwoman of the Gary Historical and Cultural Society, received the Merit of Distinction Award posthumously. Millender, who died in October 2018, also served as the acting chair for the Gary Historic Preservation Commission and toured the world performing as a cello player.
The director of the Indiana Historic Bureau, Casey Pfeiffer, dedicated the “U.S. Representative Katie Hall and Passage of the Dr. MLK Jr., National Holiday Law” historic marker. The historic marker's location is at 1927 Madison Street in Gary.