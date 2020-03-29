109th Avenue development, quality of life projects key to Crown Point's future

CROWN POINT — Over the last few years, Crown Point has become a hub for commercial development, and the records prove it.
In 2018, the city reached a new milestone by issuing nearly 1,000 building permits in a year and approving 68 multi-family and 188 single-family homes.
Though bustling with development, the key to maintaining the city's vibrancy often can't be seen by the public, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
"You've seen we've really invested, and have in place now, the foundation to improve and maintain and grow our utilities, which people don't see," Uran said.
Over the past three years, the city has been committed to repairing or replacing storage tanks, replacing water mains and targeting service line replacements.
Most recently, the city has been focused on addressing sewers in combined sewer overflow (CSO) location No. 5 — near Greenwood Avenue, which revealed why the city sees overflow at that location.
"The underground utilities, our water, wastewater stormwater systems that will help us continue to lessen the burden on water main breaks; that will help us invest in deteriorating sidewalks ... the things that have the direct impact that help with the bottom line of businesses and residential prosperity."
Those infrastructure projects, coupled with quality of life improvements, will help Crown Point continue to "build a stronger community from within" over the next two decades, Uran said.
In addition to various utility projects, the city will soon oversee the makeover of 109th Avenue through its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, which is set to break ground in the spring.
"109th is being developed and constructed not only for today, but ... for the next 20 years," Uran said. "It's going to be providing an opportunity there to handle our current flow."
The improvement project also will help with future growth, as there's an anticipated $100 million of new investment in the 109th corridor, Uran added.
A maintained infrastructure, Uran added, helps with quality of life and invites businesses to grow and reinvest in themselves.
In a year, the city has forged a new identity for itself through the opening of Bulldog Park, a $10 million facility that houses an ice rink in the winter and a farmers market in the summer.
In December, just six months after its grand opening, the facility was named 2019 Venue of the Year by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, and plans for the park aren't slowing down.
"We had an idea of what Bulldog Park had a potential to do and after going back and reviewing the last year and the foundation that is established in that area, we're going to continue to grow on those amenities and those events that take place there and become stronger and better in those areas," Uran said.
The venue, Uran said, isn't just a draw for people who live in Crown Point, but Region residents overall.
The city is looking to host more events at the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink and elevate concert opportunities, he added.
In the coming years, residents can expect to see a shift in the type of projects coming to the city. Bulldog Park, Uran said, was one of the largest investments Crown Point has made for a single project.
"(An) $11-million project is something that we don't do each and every year," Uran said.
"Bulldog Park was a grand slam. We're going to continue to hit some singles and some doubles in the community that fill in some of those areas."
Some of those areas include a new skate park and activating green spaces within the city, said Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
"If we have the resources to provide that element to somebody to make them feel like this is a reason why I call that home, we'll continue to expand on those opportunities wherever we can, as long as the draw is there," Falkowski said.
"Whether it's a skate park, a dog park or Bulldog Park — everyone has a niche from something from performing arts to athletics, and (we'll) try to get all those buckets and everything in between when there's a need and the draw for it."
Falkowski added Crown Point is looking to tie Region trails together through the state's Next Level Trails program to create a walkable, livable community.
"As these gaps get filled in, now you have connections from Hebron to Chicago with Crown Point being one of the communities you're able to be in and go to those other ones, or pass through and stop and see what we have to offer," Falkowski said.
Things should slow down when it comes to the city's growth rate, Falkowski and Uran agreed. That growth rate, in part, was due to the amount of entitlements passed in the early 2000s.
"We were managing the growth of the community because it was already entitled for those homes to be built," Uran said.
"... The housing stock should, based on those entitlements not being a place, will not be as rapidly growing as people experience the last 20 years."
For those concerned about growth on Broadway overshadowing the square, Uran said the downtown area remains to be one of the most vibrant downtowns in the Region.
"We don't have vacant buildings. We have a very active community downtown. We have a lot of people that walk to our downtown," Uran said "Our bike trails connect into our community down there. We have a better identification of where traffic can go and park."
"We get people out there that say we lost our hometown feel. I don't know what that means because I see the hometown feel being developed each and every day," he added.
