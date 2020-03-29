109th Avenue development, quality of life projects key to Crown Point's future

"If we have the resources to provide that element to somebody to make them feel like this is a reason why I call that home, we'll continue to expand on those opportunities wherever we can, as long as the draw is there," Falkowski said.

"Whether it's a skate park, a dog park or Bulldog Park — everyone has a niche from something from performing arts to athletics, and (we'll) try to get all those buckets and everything in between when there's a need and the draw for it."

Falkowski added Crown Point is looking to tie Region trails together through the state's Next Level Trails program to create a walkable, livable community.

"As these gaps get filled in, now you have connections from Hebron to Chicago with Crown Point being one of the communities you're able to be in and go to those other ones, or pass through and stop and see what we have to offer," Falkowski said.

Things should slow down when it comes to the city's growth rate, Falkowski and Uran agreed. That growth rate, in part, was due to the amount of entitlements passed in the early 2000s.

"We were managing the growth of the community because it was already entitled for those homes to be built," Uran said.