WINFIELD — Commuters can thank heavy rains for delaying roadwork in Winfield.
East 117th Avenue, which was slated to close Tuesday for road repairs, will be open until Friday, according to a Facebook post from the town's page.
Starting Friday, the road will be closed from Jay Street to Randolph Street, with access only permitted to local traffic.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
When originally announced, the roadwork was supposed to take four days. The town hasn't given an update on how long the work will take.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Gallery: Power knocked out in Winfield
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!