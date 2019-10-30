{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — Commuters can thank heavy rains for delaying roadwork in Winfield. 

East 117th Avenue, which was slated to close Tuesday for road repairs, will be open until Friday, according to a Facebook post from the town's page. 

Starting Friday, the road will be closed from Jay Street to Randolph Street, with access only permitted to local traffic. 

When originally announced, the roadwork was supposed to take four days. The town hasn't given an update on how long the work will take. 

