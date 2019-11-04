WINFIELD — Drivers can expect 117th Avenue to reopen this Wednesday, said Nick Bellar, town administrator.
The roadwork was supposed to be done Friday, but was rescheduled due to weather.
Until Wednesday, the road is closed from Jay Street to Randolph Street. Commuters can use Gibson Street to travel west on 117th Avenue; they can also take 125th Avenue east to travel north on Randolph Street, Bellar said.
