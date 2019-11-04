{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — Drivers can expect 117th Avenue to reopen this Wednesday, said Nick Bellar, town administrator. 

The roadwork was supposed to be done Friday, but was rescheduled due to weather. 

Until Wednesday, the road is closed from Jay Street to Randolph Street. Commuters can use Gibson Street to travel west on 117th Avenue; they can also take 125th Avenue east to travel north on Randolph Street, Bellar said. 

Bellar added workers will need to come back for some minor work, including striping, but the work shouldn't cause closures. 

A map of 117th closures, alternative routes

