4th Lake County resident tests positive for COVID-19; 56 cases confirmed statewide

INDIANAPOLIS — A fourth Lake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday.

State health officials reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to the number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 56.

In total, 380 people have been tested for the virus.

No new fatalities have been reported as of Thursday. Two Hoosiers have died due to the virus.

The new cases involve 3 residents in Howard, 1 in Lake, 8 in Marion, 1 in Owen, 2 in St. Joseph, 1 in Tippecanoe and 1 in Wayne counties.

In all, 22 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Wayne and Wells counties.

Marion County has reported the highest number of cases with 19.