4th Lake County resident tests positive for COVID-19; 56 cases confirmed statewide
4th Lake County resident tests positive for COVID-19; 56 cases confirmed statewide

Covid19 testing in Kouts

Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., takes a nasal sample from one of 10 people who were scheduled for tests for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday. People drove through and waited in the vehicles for the tests to be taken.

 John Luke, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS —  A fourth Lake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday.

State health officials reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to the number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 56.

In total, 380 people have been tested for the virus. 

No new fatalities have been reported as of Thursday. Two Hoosiers have died due to the virus. 

2nd Hoosier dies of coronavirus, ISDH says
Who should be tested for COVID-19, who should stay home?

The new cases involve 3 residents in Howard, 1 in Lake, 8 in Marion, 1 in Owen, 2 in St. Joseph, 1 in Tippecanoe and 1 in Wayne counties.

In all, 22 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Wayne and Wells counties.

Marion County has reported the highest number of cases with 19.

The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.in.gov/coronavirus. The dashboard is updated daily at 9 a.m. CST.  

The tests have been conducted through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

Community Hospital in Munster confirms patient has COVID-19
Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville confirms 1st COVID-19 patient

On Tuesday, Community Hospital in Munster and Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville confirmed they each are treating a patient who tested positive.

ISDH confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a Hoosier with recent travel, on March 6. On Monday, ISDH reported the first death in Indiana due to COVID-19.

