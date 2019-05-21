MUNSTER — A long-looming project is set to begin in Munster next month. The closure of the well-traveled 45th Street is set to begin days after Main Street re-opens, the town announced Tuesday.
Dustin Anderson, Munster town manager, said 45th Street will close on June 3, right after Main Street reopens on June 1. The street will be closed between between Calumet Avenue and Southwood Drive in a major construction project that is set to be complete by December 2020.
Southwood Drive at its 45th Street intersection will also be closed beginning June 3 and is set to reopen before school begins in August, Anderson said.
The closure will be the start of a major project that will transform the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection. Part of the project will focus on making the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection a four-way intersection, which means that 45th Street must be moved under the railroad tracks, officials said.
The scope of the project includes building an underpass for 45th Street below the Canadian National Railroad and realigning 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue in order to meet 45th Street west of Calumet.
The pavement and infrastructure on 45th Street will be removed during the closure as crews begin building temporary railroad tracks.
When the temporary tracks are complete, Canadian National trains will be rerouted from the original tracks on 45th Street so work can progress on the underpass.
Once 45th Street closes, local drivers will need to detour from Calumet Avenue to Fran-Lin Parkway around the closure and back to the open portion of 45th Street.
Regional and truck traffic should try to avoid the area completely and use U.S. 41, U.S. 30, Glenwood Dyer Road, Torrence Avenue and I-80, which all lie in the perimeters of the construction congestion.
Calumet Avenue
In the coming months, there will be lane restrictions on Calumet Avenue; however no specific dates have been announced. Anderson said the town will do everything possible to give commuters at least 48-hour notice for restrictions on Calumet Avenue.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
