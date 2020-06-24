You are the owner of this article.
'That is stupid high,' driver says of alcohol test nearly 4 times the legal limit, police say
'That is stupid high,' driver says of alcohol test nearly 4 times the legal limit, police say

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — "That is stupid high," a 39-year-old DeMotte man reportedly told Porter County police after he was stopped while driving as fast as 100 mph and his blood-alcohol count was found to be nearly four times the legal limit.

Thomas Barr was taken into custody shortly after the 9 a.m. traffic stop Tuesday and faces misdemeanor charges of "driving while intoxicated endangering another person" and two other drunk driving counts, according to Porter County police.

Police said Barr was first seen speeding east on Ind. 8 near County Road 150 West. After passing up Smoke Road, he pulled a U-turn and headed north on Smoke Road and police reportedly had to drive upwards of 100 mph in the 45 mph zone to catch him.

After his vehicle was stopped, police found that Barr had opened a container of gum and he told them he was running late for work and knew he was "doing 80" down Smoke Road.

He at first denied he had been drinking alcohol, but then said he had a few beers the night before, police said. When asked how many, he said something to the effect of, "hopefully not enough to get me in trouble."

"I asked Thomas if he felt hungover and he stated he felt all right," police said. "I replied, 'You look hungover,' to which he then replied, 'True.'"

When asked if he would submit to a blood test, Barr pleaded to be allowed to continue on to work and said he did not want to go through the process of another drunk driving charge, police said. Barr has a previous conviction from 2013 for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Barr was reportedly shocked by the level of the test results and said he drinks alcohol every day, police said. Barr told police the doctor handling his case told him that "basically" he is a functioning alcoholic.

