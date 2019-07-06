VALPARAISO — The Board of Works is considering a way for riders to buy tickets for both of the city's bus systems on their smartphones.
The downloadable application would allow riders to buy the tickets off of their phone, which would be scanned when they get on the bus.
“One-way, round-trip and monthly passes for frequent riders would be available for purchase,” Transit Manager Don Lorntzen said. “It requires a credit card, which not everyone has, but it's a more convenient option for those who do.”
The digital tickets would be fraud-proof as well because they must be opened in the app to be scanned, making them impossible to duplicate.
Riders of both the V-Line and the ChicaGo Dash buses would have access to the app. It wouldn't replace other ticketing methods, such as the exact change cash boxes or buying passes at City Hall.
“It's targeted for the Dash riders, but V-Line could use it, too,” he said. “Both have different demographics, but we'd like to give riders an option if possible.”
Lorntzen said he was looking at three companies, but that Token Transit's app was the most affordable and what he was recommending.
The ticketing app would be on a three-year contract with the city and charge 10% of the fares purchased in the app. The city also would have to purchase for the bus fleet 13 ticket validation devices, which cost $600 each.
Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart wasn't certain the V-Line's budget could handle the loss of 10% of its ticket revenue.
City Administrator Bill Oeding said the Board of Works needed more time to review the transportation budget and would discuss the app at the next meeting July 12.