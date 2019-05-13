HOBART — "The cancer’s been removed," the Center for Possibilities' new executive director, Cherish Edwards, said about severing all ties to former Treasurer John F. Kmetz.
"There was a cancerous situation, but they took aggressive actions and got that taken care of. Now it’s about restoring trust," Edwards said. “It’s so important for our future.”
The nonprofit organization, which provides day care, therapy and educational programs for children and adults with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, fell victim to the actions of Kmetz.
Kmetz, former treasurer for two decades to the Hunky Hollow Athletic Club and board president for Center for Possibilities, pleaded guilty in March 2017 to four counts of felony theft in Lake Criminal Court for stealing more than $100,000 from both nonprofits.
Judge Salvador Vasquez gave Kmetz a four-year sentence but suspended the jail time in March on the condition that he pay restitution to the charities while on probation.
Cary Brooks, board president of the Center for Possibilities, said the center was dangerously close to closing its doors because of Kmetz’s abuse of power.
“The place stagnated for a really, really long time. He was in it to line his pockets. He wasn't there for the right reasons,” Brooks said. “Almost all of the staff at our center has a loved one, a child, somebody that has Down syndrome, cerebral palsy — some type of an issue. I can tell you they're not there for the money, because it's a nonprofit. There's no money there. And after John Kmetz, there's really no money, which really, really makes it bad what the guy did.”
While the theft case itself happened two years ago, Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana, which operates the Center for Possibilities, is still feeling the economic impacts.
Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana has been flagged as a “high concern” on Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of U.S. charities. Rated advisories are based primarily on a charity’s financial health, accountability and transparency.
When people see a warning like this, they might not feel obligated to donate, said Speros Batistatos, a Hunky Hollow board member.
“There’s a black eye that lingers with a nonprofit once they’ve been victimized," Batistatos said. "When we're applying for grants, when we're talking to other people now, red flags are going off everywhere because they think we're a bunch of chuckle heads that can get stolen from. We’re getting punished again because some very evil person took advantage of us.”
Center for Possibilities charges a $50-per-week tuition fee for its adult learning and toddler and preschool child care programs.
Now organization leaders said they are taking the corrective actions needed to get things turned around.
This started with the recent hiring of Edwards, whom Brooks said brings a “wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm” to the organization advocating for people with disabilities.
Edwards, who joined the team in late March, comes from a long early education, nonprofit management and fundraising development background. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s in organization leadership and recently worked as the general manager for CONNECT Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Winfield, formerly known as Camp LRCA.
“Our efforts are in the right hands. We’ve cleaned up our house, but (Edwards) is the other half that’s been missing,” Batistatos said.
Over the last couple of weeks, Edwards said she has learned a lot and witnessed “the magic that happens every day” at the Hobart-based Center for Possibilities.
“You can't be there and not fall in love with the students, the adults,” Edwards said, referencing one client in particular, Heer Patel. Patel was one of the center's members who gave a victim impact statement in court during Kmetz' sentencing.
“Heer loves life. … She and I were messaging through Facebook the other day and she was telling me about how she loves the center. She said, ‘You know, without you, I'd have nowhere to go. I just be at home all day,'” Edwards said.
That’s why Edwards does what she does.
Currently, she’s working to replace outdated equipment and hopes to build a new $50,000 playground. The new area would include rubber surfacing.
“We have a little guy with a walker," Edwards said. "He can’t get through the mulch. It’s just not possible, so we have somebody carry him, but we’re trying to build his independence before he leaves. He needs that ability. We love those kiddos out on the playground. Those babies need to get out because that motor development for some of them is so vitally important. They need to play hard and learn.”
Edwards said she is focused on spreading awareness of what the Centers of Possibilities does and offers in an effort to eliminate the shadow that has been cast by Kmetz.
“I want people, when they are thinking, ‘I need care for my special needs child or adult,’ to think of us,” Edwards said.