The Crown Point farmers market opens this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

Those attending should sanitize their hands before and after attending the market and maintain social distancing in lines (at least 6 feet of space between patrons and vendors). Wearing a mask is "highly recommended."

Until social distancing restrictions are lifted, there will be one entrance/exit from the market and seating won't be available for patrons.

Shoppers are not allowed to consume products at the market, neither should they touch products until they have been purchased.

Similar to shoppers, any vendor who appears sick shouldn't attend the market.

All vendors are asked to wear gloves and masks, and vendors will be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Vendors are allowed to serve one customer at a time.

Hand sanitizer should be at each vendor booth and available to employees and customers. Surfaces and payment devices should be cleaned after each patron is served.

Vendors should be the only people touching products, and are required to bag produce for customers.

Food vendors cannot offer samples, and anyone cooking food on site is asked to package all meals to go.