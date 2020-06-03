The Crown Point farmers market opens this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

CROWN POINT — On Saturday, various vendors will return to the Crown Point Farmers Market at Bulldog Park.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., crafts, produce and more will be available at the open-air market, which is held on Saturdays until late September.
This year, vendors include, but are not limited to: Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, The Outward Olive, Izzy's, A Spice Above, A.J. Specialties, J&J Organic, Laird Farms, Tupperware, The Wandering Wildflower, Paparazzi Jewelry, Avon, Lather Me Up Soaps, Aurora Boutique, Blooming Boutique, Steven Frank Farms, Bee & Me Boutique, Janey's Farm, Sip Coffee House, Beck's Crown Bakery, Stamper Cheese, Scentsy, Orchard Hill Farm, Kevin's Foodie Factory, Usborne Books and more.
Similar to other markets in the area, the Crown Point market will open with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on the city's special events department webpage, attendees and vendors will be asked to follow various guidelines.
The city has asked anyone who is sick or has been in contact with someone who is/was ill or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks to avoid the market.
Only 100 people will be allowed in the market at a time, the post says.
Those attending should sanitize their hands before and after attending the market and maintain social distancing in lines (at least 6 feet of space between patrons and vendors). Wearing a mask is "highly recommended."
Until social distancing restrictions are lifted, there will be one entrance/exit from the market and seating won't be available for patrons.
Shoppers are not allowed to consume products at the market, neither should they touch products until they have been purchased.
Similar to shoppers, any vendor who appears sick shouldn't attend the market.
All vendors are asked to wear gloves and masks, and vendors will be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Vendors are allowed to serve one customer at a time.
Hand sanitizer should be at each vendor booth and available to employees and customers. Surfaces and payment devices should be cleaned after each patron is served.
Vendors should be the only people touching products, and are required to bag produce for customers.
Food vendors cannot offer samples, and anyone cooking food on site is asked to package all meals to go.
Anyone who doesn't follow the guidelines will be asked to leave the market, according to the city's website.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!