The Grand hosts bridal fair, vows to 'bring excitement back to brides'

CROWN POINT — Brides-to-be can get a glimpse of the city's newest catering and events company right in the heart of downtown.

The Grand, located within the historic Lake County Courthouse, will host its first bridal fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It features a tour, sips and small bites and vendors.

More than 25 wedding vendors throughout Northwest Indiana will be at the event. Featured vendors include Bloom Boutique Salon, 27 Entertainment, Forever Faithful Photography, Beck's Crown Bakery and Moda Beauty Bar.

The Grand also will feature its exclusive packages and simplified planning, "to help couples envision their big day with an all-in-one venue," the company said in a news release.

Owner and Chef Chris Pappas said The Grand is looking to "renew the spirit of the industry and bring excitement back to brides."

“I hope that safely bringing everyone together can shed some light on our ongoing situation as we look forward to an exciting and new 2021," Pappas said in a news release.

"I hope that guests can find what they are looking for to create the special day they have always envisioned."