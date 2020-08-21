The Grand hosts bridal fair, vows to 'bring excitement back to brides'

CROWN POINT — Brides-to-be can get a glimpse of the city's newest catering and events company right in the heart of downtown.
The Grand, located within the historic Lake County Courthouse, will host its first bridal fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It features a tour, sips and small bites and vendors.
More than 25 wedding vendors throughout Northwest Indiana will be at the event. Featured vendors include Bloom Boutique Salon, 27 Entertainment, Forever Faithful Photography, Beck's Crown Bakery and Moda Beauty Bar.
The Grand also will feature its exclusive packages and simplified planning, "to help couples envision their big day with an all-in-one venue," the company said in a news release.
Owner and Chef Chris Pappas said The Grand is looking to "renew the spirit of the industry and bring excitement back to brides."
“I hope that safely bringing everyone together can shed some light on our ongoing situation as we look forward to an exciting and new 2021," Pappas said in a news release.
"I hope that guests can find what they are looking for to create the special day they have always envisioned."
The 200-person venue offers space for a variety of events, including but not limited to, weddings, celebrations and corporate functions.
Pappas previously told The Times there are plans to modernize the spaces The Grand uses, including the Maki Ballroom, the assessor's room, a bridal room, the historic courtroom and an outdoor area, within the next year.
"We have a lot of plans just to tie everything to be like a one-stop shop — wedding, social and corporate events — kind of facility," he said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: New business openings include Lake Michigan sightseeing yacht charter, historic wedding venue, coffee shop and candy store
To ensure safety for attendees, precautionary measures will be in place during the event. Face masks will be required upon entry and social distancing will be implemented.
There will be temperature checks for hosts and staff, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue.
Food will be served on single-use plates with plastic wear.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through Facebook or Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3iVbguB.
For more information on the event, email hello@thegrandcp.com or call 219-310-4067.
