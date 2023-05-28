Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As an avid outdoor enthusiast, I strongly support the Marquette Plan for Northwest Indiana and the quality of life it that it contributes to our communities for generations to come. I would encourage you to put the mobile phones down and walk or ride the 46-mile trail, or portions of it, from Hammond to Michigan City. It is much more than just another trail. It connects our communities, blends our industrial heritage with the natural environment, promotes clean air and water, and provides tranquility, enjoyment, and peace of mind.

The Marquette Plan originated approximately 18 years ago, and former Congressman Pete Visclosky, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and local mayors inaugurated its vision. This vision was to build more than just a trail-focused greenway plan. It was to create a lasting community-based, action-oriented legacy, geared to achieving tangible quality-of-life improvements along the Lake Michigan shoreline and beyond. The Plan represents bringing a healthier, more prosperous way of life to the heart of each community.

The original objectives of the Marquette Plan, as drafted in 2005, were as follows:

• Recognize Lake Michigan as the most important asset in our own survival- from drinking water to climate to property value;

• Increase public shoreline access from approximately 33% today to over 75% in the future and provide generous minimum setbacks for new development to ensure this access;

• Establish physical, social and economic connections, including a continuous trail network linking people to the lake, features along it, and to each other;

• Change perceptions of the lakefront and the lakefront communities as a destination and a place that attracts new residents and new investment;

• Recognize a changing economy in the region and capitalize on new opportunities such as technologies associated with the remediation and reuse of industrial brownfield properties that could result in a campus of new employers with this focus, referred to as "Remediopolis" in this study;

• Leverage available resources, including political resources that span city, county and state boundaries to broaden the pool of funds and support needed to achieve the vision;

• Continue and expand the partnerships that are necessary to achieve the vision, including an effective management and funding structure to ensure long-term success and preservation of the vision;

• Plant the seed so the plan becomes a rallying cry for change and the process lives on.

I am pleased to report that the vision is being fulfilled and objectives achieved. The Marquette Plan has come to fruition, placing Northwest Indiana on the map as a desirable location to live and work. The fulfillment of the Marquette Plan is just what the doctor ordered, and my compliments to the visionaries from 1985 for putting forth this Plan and to the local communities coordinating with the State and Federal Government to implement it. Collaboration is when government is at its best.

Because of the original plan’s vision and implementation, Northwest Indiana is positioned well to increase its population and attract and retain a younger and more talented generation. Phase II of the Marquette Plan calls for transportation-oriented development, improvement to identified vital roads and railways and continue protection and access to Lake Michigan. Phase II is moving forward as we see the double-track construction and plans emerge for transportation-oriented development.

Northwest Indiana is on the move, and the future looks bright, thanks to the Marquette Plan.