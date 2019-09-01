What are some of the obstacles preventing you from reaching your goals? If you said lack of a high school diploma, be prepared to check that off your list. The Excel Center is an adult high school created to help struggling adults attain their high school core 40 diploma.
Operates under the Goodwill umbrella, The Excel Center provides free education to adults age 18 and over. We understand that real life sometimes gets in the way. Certain obstacles have prevented you from reaching your true potential. At the Excel Center, we focus on where you are at and get you where you need to be.
If you have children aged 7 weeks to 7 years old, we provide free, high quality childcare if you are attending class. We also offer free assistance with transportation. We don’t let these obstacles prevent you from getting the one thing that can elevate you to the next level: that high school diploma.
At the Excel Center, we pride ourselves on establishing strong relationships with our students. Our Life Coaches become partners with you in your journey to become a high school graduate. They are there to help you overcome the struggles you are having and to help you focus on the end goal.
Our teachers are empathetic professionals that strive to build an atmosphere of trust and respect with each student while also setting high academic standards. Our students leave the Excel Center well prepared for their next steps.
But while the high school diploma is important, our graduates leave with more than just that piece of paper. Excel Center students are required to attain a certification approved by the state which will allow them to be ahead of the competition when it comes to the workplace. Or, if college is their thing, they can earn dual credits that will enable them to start college with credits already earned, thus saving them time and money. All of this at no charge to our students.
If all of this sounds interesting, why don’t you come check us out and see for yourself. We are having an Open House for the public on Sept. 5, from noon until 4 p.m. We are located at 3438 169th St. in Hammond.
Come in and meet our staff. See our facility. Check out what we have to offer. We will be having raffles and food for those that attend. We have also invited some of our community partners to provide you with information on their services.
Then, head on over to our Gary school, located at 4610 W. Ridge Road. It is now open and enrolling for the fall.
I want to thank Lake Area United Way for their continued support in our efforts to assist our local communities. We are proud to work with the United Way in all that they do, whether it’s with health, education or financial stability, the Lake Area United Way is a beacon of hope for struggling families.