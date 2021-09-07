The pandemic hurt Michigan City JROTC enrollment, but this year could spark greater interest

MICHIGAN CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic hurt enrollment for the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in Michigan City, but returning to a more normal routine this school year offers hope of more students signing up.
Last month's Wolves Wire update said many of the events cadets typically participate in, such as presentations to the middle schools, couldn't happen because of COVID-19 precautions. But with more events back on the calendar, Major Tom McGrath, the senior Marine instructor, is hopeful enrollment will exceed 100 cadets, which is the Marine Corps requirement.
"Our cadets are enthusiastic about competing in Military Drill Meets and CyberPatriot (the national cyber security game), as well as doing more community service and supporting patriotic events," he said in the newsletter. "As other students see all that our program has to offer, I am confident our enrollment will increase."
To start this school year, cadets provided Color Guards for the superintendent's opening speech to all Michigan City Area Schools staff and the first two home football games. The newsletter said cadets worked two orientation days at Michigan City High School and the Back to School Rally at Elston Field, which provided free school supplies to all district students.
Looking ahead, the Midwest Military Drill Championship will be held at MCHS on March 19, when 19 schools from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana will compete for a spot at the National Drill Championship in April in Daytona Beach, Florida.
If Michigan City earns the spot, the trip, like all MCJROTC activities, would be at no cost to the cadets or MCHS. The Marine Corps primarily funds it, with support from the MCJROTC Booster Club.
"We have a really great group of cadets this year," said Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, in the newsletter. "They will show MCHS students what it means to be ‘The Few and the Proud.’"
