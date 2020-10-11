The Preserve West receives St. John commission approval, moves to Town Council

Kevin Hunt, general counsel for Schilling, said the developer listened to comments from previous meetings and there won't be back-to-back lots in the development.

To address concerns about tight building lines, all 80-foot lots were eliminated, Hunt said. There will be 60 90-foot lots and 77 100-foot lots, he said.

Previously, the proposal for The Preserve West included 148 lots on 134 acres of land, including homes on 80- to 100-foot lots.

Hunt said there is nearly 70 acres of open space reserved in the subdivision.

There are plans to expand bike trails in the subdivision and connect them into The Preserve and Saddle Creek subdivisions, Hunt said.

The overall density of the development would be 1.02 lots per acre. Previously, it was 1.1 lots per acre.

Ultimately, the Commission sent a 4-1 favorable recommendation to the Town Council, with Commissioner Donna Little voting no.

Little later told The Times she wanted to see fewer lots in the development.

After the zoning was voted on, residents again spoke to the Commission about their love for nature and open spaces within the town.