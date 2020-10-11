 Skip to main content
The Preserve West receives St. John commission approval, moves to Town Council
The Preserve West receives St. John commission approval, moves to Town Council

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town may lose more wide open spaces that residents have said drew them to St. John years ago. 

During a recent Plan Commission meeting, commissioners heard a new proposal from Schilling Development for The Preserve West, a single-family subdivision that would feature 137 lots on 134 acres of land.

Before any work can begin, however, the land would need to be rezoned from open space to single-family residential conservation (RC-1) planned unit development (PUD) — a matter commissioners considered Wednesday.

RC-1 PUD allows for "the development of innovative residential environments by allowing a high degree of flexibility in the design of single-family subdivisions," according to St. John Town Code.

St. John Town Code states the zoning district encourages "more efficient use of the land through the introduction of open space and conservation land within residential subdivisions" while protecting natural features within the district by emphasizing less intensive suburban land uses."

Density for an RC-1 PUD must be less than 1.4 lots per acre, the same as single-family residential zone R-1, said St. John Director of Building and Planning Rick Eberly. 

Kevin Hunt, general counsel for Schilling, said the developer listened to comments from previous meetings and there won't be back-to-back lots in the development. 

To address concerns about tight building lines, all 80-foot lots were eliminated, Hunt said. There will be 60 90-foot lots and 77 100-foot lots, he said. 

Previously, the proposal for The Preserve West included 148 lots on 134 acres of land, including homes on 80- to 100-foot lots.

Hunt said there is nearly 70 acres of open space reserved in the subdivision.

There are plans to expand bike trails in the subdivision and connect them into The Preserve and Saddle Creek subdivisions, Hunt said. 

The overall density of the development would be 1.02 lots per acre. Previously, it was 1.1 lots per acre. 

Ultimately, the Commission sent a 4-1 favorable recommendation to the Town Council, with Commissioner Donna Little voting no. 

Little later told The Times she wanted to see fewer lots in the development. 

After the zoning was voted on, residents again spoke to the Commission about their love for nature and open spaces within the town. 

"We came for the nature. We came for the landscape. We came for the view. We came for the wide open spaces," said Leslie Poplon, who lives in Bramblewood subdivision.

Poplon later added: "As hard as it is for me, others are in charge of this project, and I understand that this is more progress," she said. "I can only hope and pray that those people take the high road, and really try to uphold the name The Preserve in saving as many trees as they can, along with our wide open space and precious wetlands."

The Town Council will consider the measure at its Oct. 28 meeting. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

