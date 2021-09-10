The Region remembers: Services commemorate terrorist attacks 20 years ago

Communities, first responders, churches, and service groups across the Region will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil by ringing church bells, observing moments of silence and conducting memorial services to honor those who lost their lives.
What happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten, Leon Wolek said.
Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, has partnered with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural America's Race on Saturday.
"We need this event. We need unity. The key words are never forget," Wolek said.
The obstacle course race is part of a national recognition of the attack carried out by members of al-Qaida.
The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at the Indiana Dunes West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary.
"We want this area to turn red, white and blue," Wolek said.
The 5K and 10K championship races will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.
Participants can sign up in person and can register up until 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. For more information go to leonstriathlon.com.
Silence will say it all in Hobart
Hobart's ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. with a silent parade in memory of the lives lost on 9/11, said Detective Cpl. Brandon Kissee.
"We honor them," he said.
Those who want to witness the tribute should stand along the path beginning at West 61st Avenue and Washington Street heading north to West 14th Street, crossing over South Lake Park Avenue to Chicago Health & Fitness, 1435 Lake Park Ave., Hobart.
First responder vehicles will be staged along the route with lights on and sirens off.
The vehicles will remain stationary.
A group of Hobart police officers will be running in full gear approximately half a mile to Chicago Health & Fitness before they begin the climb of 110 flights of stairs at the fitness center, Kissee said.
The event, which started three years ago, is to re-enact what police officers and firefighters did when responding to the World Trade Center crashes.
"I remember seeing officers and firefighters doing re-enactments around the county and there was nothing like that in Northwest Indiana. I particularly wanted police officers to step up and honor first responders who all responded to the call of duty that day," Kissee said.
The Hobart officers will do the run and climb the 110 flights of stairs wearing full gear, which weighs approximately 30 pounds.
"We are very passionate that we do this in full gear and with no water. We are just really trying to have the mindset when the tower was hit and these men and women were doing it and not knowing what would happen to them but going ahead to save lives," Kissee said.
Numerous observances planned
In Cedar Lake, first responders are holding a series of events on Saturday in remembrance of those who died on 9/11.
At 6:26 a.m. the flag will be lowered to half-staff in front of the Cedar Lake Fire Department station, 9430 W. 133rd Ave.
The public is welcome to attend and the event will be streamed live on the Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Facebook page.
Firefighters at the station will observe moments of silence during the times the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, crashes happened in addition to when the World Trade Center towers fell.
The Cedar Lake Fire Department will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 6629 W. 133rd Ave.
It will last about an hour and is open to the public. It will also be streamed on Facebook for those who would like to observe remotely.
For more information, call the Cedar Lake Fire Department at 219-374-5961.
In Crown Point, city officials will partner with the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., to hold a brief ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial at the corner of Main and South Streets.
Anyone is welcome to come and can park in the church lot or wherever parking is available.
In addition, the church is also holding a memorial service to give thanks to first responders at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Pavilion Four and Five.
Gary officials will commemorate the memory of 9/11 victims at a service at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday on the Broadway side of Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway.
The service will include the lowering of the American flag, comments from Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, 20 seconds of silence at 8:46 a.m., a laying of wreaths and a benediction.
In Hammond, city officials will hold a remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Hammond Marina in the Clipper Room, 701 Casino Center Drive.
Lowell VFW Post 6841 and other service veterans will pay homage to 9/11 first responders at an event at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Three Flags Memorial near the Police Department, 1333 E. Commercial Ave.
The event will include a 21-gun salute, prayers and taps.
The American Legion and Lake Dalecarlia EMTs are also invited to attend, said Les Lis, commander for the VFW Post 6841.
Schererville will hold its 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial at the Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St.
In St. John, town officials will fly American flags and raise a banner stating "Always remember" in front of Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.
In Whiting, a ceremony commemorating the attacks is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in front of City Hall.
The Whiting police and fire departments will be represented along with Whiting American Legion Post and the Eastside Vietnam Veterans.
Churches have also been asked to participate by ringing church bells at 9:30 a.m. for three minutes representing one minute for each site where planes crashed on 9/11, Mayor Steve Spebar said
A 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday is being planned by Lt. Danny Dever of the Valparaiso Fire Department. The event will be held at the music stage on Michigan Street in downtown Valparaiso prior to the 10 a.m. Popcorn Festival parade.
Mayor Matt Murphy and Fire Chief Chad Dutz are among the speakers. An honor guard bell service is also planned.
In Chesterton, American Legion Post 170 is sponsoring a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chesterton Cemetery, 300 E. Porter Ave. Town Manager David Cincoski and Police Chief Tim Richardson are among the speakers. A 21-gun salute is also planned.
Times correspondents Steve Euvino and Doug Ross contributed to this report.
Times correspondents Steve Euvino and Doug Ross contributed to this report.