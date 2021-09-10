The Region remembers: Services commemorate terrorist attacks 20 years ago

The Hobart officers will do the run and climb the 110 flights of stairs wearing full gear, which weighs approximately 30 pounds.

"We are very passionate that we do this in full gear and with no water. We are just really trying to have the mindset when the tower was hit and these men and women were doing it and not knowing what would happen to them but going ahead to save lives," Kissee said.

Numerous observances planned

In Cedar Lake, first responders are holding a series of events on Saturday in remembrance of those who died on 9/11.

At 6:26 a.m. the flag will be lowered to half-staff in front of the Cedar Lake Fire Department station, 9430 W. 133rd Ave.

The public is welcome to attend and the event will be streamed live on the Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Facebook page.

Firefighters at the station will observe moments of silence during the times the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, crashes happened in addition to when the World Trade Center towers fell.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 6629 W. 133rd Ave.