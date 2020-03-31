The Salvation Army facing 500% increase in emergency needs

The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a major surge in those seeking assistance since the pandemic has affected Region communities, officials said.

The numbers of those seeking assistance has multiplied since March 7, said Capt. Brian Clark, The Salvation Army’s Lake County coordinator.

“We are now seeing more than five times the number of individuals and families visiting our food pantries in Lake County,” Clark said. “There has been a 67% increase in requests for other emergency services too.”

Food, housing assistance, eviction prevention, utilities and water shut-off prevention, employment assistance and financial counseling are among the mounting needs of Lake County residents. In a news release, The Salvation Army said it is seeing more than a 500% increase in those in need of emergency services.

In addition, here has been a 28% increase in those receiving hot meals from the East Chicago Corps Community Center’s mobile soup pantry, said center Lt. Abraham Marin.

