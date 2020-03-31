The Salvation Army facing 500% increase in emergency needs

The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a major surge in those seeking assistance since the pandemic has affected Region communities, officials said.
The numbers of those seeking assistance has multiplied since March 7, said Capt. Brian Clark, The Salvation Army’s Lake County coordinator.
“We are now seeing more than five times the number of individuals and families visiting our food pantries in Lake County,” Clark said. “There has been a 67% increase in requests for other emergency services too.”
Food, housing assistance, eviction prevention, utilities and water shut-off prevention, employment assistance and financial counseling are among the mounting needs of Lake County residents. In a news release, The Salvation Army said it is seeing more than a 500% increase in those in need of emergency services.
In addition, here has been a 28% increase in those receiving hot meals from the East Chicago Corps Community Center’s mobile soup pantry, said center Lt. Abraham Marin.
Illustrating the challenges residents face, last Wednesday a homeless couple named Joe and Darlene came to The Salvation Army of Lake County’s Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center for assistance. They had moved to the Region from Tennessee for a Hammond job, however, when Joe arrived he found the business had closed because of coronavirus concerns, Clark said.
The couple was left without resources for food and had to live in a van with their dog. Upon hearing their story a Salvation Army volunteer named Kevin was able to arrange temporary housing after contacting a local hotel manager and Sherwin, the center’s social worker, worked with them on securing work and long-term housing, according to The Salvation Army.
To fund continuing services, The Salvation Army in Northwest Indiana has partnered with Strack & Van Til for an emergency “Check Out Challenge” campaign. The campaign will be at Strack & Van Til stores in Lake, Porter and Jasper counties and will last until April 19. Customers can contribute by rounding up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar when they pay for their items.
The funds collected will help provide food to residents whose work and livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, the organization said.
Residents in need of emergency services or who would like to partner with The Salvation Army are asked to visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org.
