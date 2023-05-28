Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Well, I have one. Ink. A tat. And it’s not new. As a matter of fact, it’s way not new. Details to follow.

I don’t have all that many discussions about tattoos though I did a bit with my two sons. Strongly discouraged them about getting one (or more).

Tats are pretty permanent. And young people change their minds often and “de-inking” from what I hear, is painful and costly. I remember a parent conference with a parent who hadn’t completely removed the tat of his first wife’s name from his forearm. Things change.

And I remember a good friend and colleague of mine and her reaction when her son surprised her with an elaborate tattoo of her family name on his arm. She cried. To be sure, they were not tears of joy.

Pierce what you want I would say to my sons (studs can be removed, holes can close) just don’t get inked. They have, as of this writing, done neither, though one went four years between haircuts.

But my tattoo? It happened a while ago. About 70 years ago … I guess that constitutes “a while.”

I’ve imagined conversations with younger, hipper people (there are a lot in that category) about tats. It goes something like this:

First Dude: Bro, nice ink. When did you get that?

Second Dude: High school, bro, senior year. I was 17.

Third Dude: Waited a while, huh bro? I got this one freshman year. Fifteen years old.

Fourth Dude: Nice, but I got mine 8th grade graduation, bro. Thirteen years old.

All Dudes: And you, old dude. Got one?

Me (non-dude): Yeah, but I didn’t wait around for as long like ya’ll did. Wait for it … second grade, 7 years old. Discussion over.

And it’s true. Not the above conversation, but my tattoo and the age at which I got it. On the left side of the middle of my back is tattooed my blood type, O positive.

It seems at the time of the Korean War and during the earlier days of the Cold War, there were worries about the country’s blood supply. Much blood was being sent to Korea, there were shortages. There was a fear that nuclear strikes could occur, and then much blood would be needed. Tattooing children with their blood types was desirable because in an emergency “ … they could either quickly receive the correct blood type or act as a “walking blood bank.” In an emergency, people would know what type they could take from you just by looking at your tattoo and use in for an on-the-spot transfusion … ” (IFL Science Newsletter April 21, 2022)

Good idea? Most medical people eventually thought not. Very little community-wide tattooing took place. But it did in Lake County Indiana and two counties in Utah. They did briefly go the route of tatting up kids with their blood types. I was one of them.

Second grade, maybe 1952, I think it was. It’s been a while. I don’t remember my parents telling me what was going to happen that day. Maybe they did. Maybe they didn’t even know? It was a different world back then.

I did get my tat at school, St. John the Baptist in Whiting. My only recollections are of leaning over a chair in the nurse’s office and feeling the sting of the needle which the nurse (technician?) told me would happen. I don’t remember crying, but I do remember that prickly, uncomfortable feeling.

So, I do have a tat and this is my story.

A little sidenote … I play bingo and trivia every Thursday at the Cal City VFW. If you bingo in 10 or fewer numbers, you win either $50 of a certificate for a tattoo. I haven’t won yet, but if I do, think I’m taking the $50 … I already have a tattoo.

Thanks for reading.