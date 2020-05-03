The Times Photos of the Week
Gov. Holcomb has crafted a schedule for reopening Indiana's economy that potentially culminates in everything returning to "normal" by July 4.
The IDOC reported that as of Wednesday, 146 of the inmates at Westville had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 38 correctional officers. One of those positive inmates has died.
Reporter Will Reeve appeared Tuesday on "Good Morning America." At one point he was positioned so it was clear he was dressed in a suit jacket — but no pants.
Hoosiers should find out Friday which industries, retailers and other businesses will be allowed to reopen — and under what conditions.
Rangers with the Indiana Dunes National Park stood guard Thursday morning at a sharp cliff overlooking Lake Michigan that was once parking for the park's Lakeview Beach site.
At least 77 Lake County residents' deaths have been linked to coronavirus. The county recorded 1,715 positive cases Tuesday.
The man was unable to negotiate a turn and struck a guardrail, police said.
A third young person has died as a result of Thursday's head-on collision on Ind. 130 and all three people have been identified.
Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died a hero, said her father, Philip Breen.
A male driver and a female passenger are dead after veering left of center along Ind. 130 and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck on Thursday, police said.