State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick outlined e-learning and the steps forward for K-12 education as schools inch closer to the end of the academic year.
The air from Boston to Washington is its cleanest since a NASA satellite started measuring nitrogen dioxide,in 2005, says NASA atmospheric scientist Barry Lefer.
Two Lake Station men and two Hobart men were arrested shortly after the woman came to police.
The coroner's office identified the skeletal remains as those of Jessica Flores, who went missing last year.
One-third of coronavirus cases in the city are residents living in the 46404 zip code.
He is accused of shooting a 46-year-old man in the head and stomach.
The city added 60 new positive cases over the weekend, a 26% increase.
“He was the light in every situation, every family gathering and every day. It all revolved around him. He was definitely going to become something special. He was taken too soon.”
Find the answers here to your frequently asked questions about Indiana's new stay-at-home order that runs through May 1.
The woman told police Jonathan Jackson needed a place to stay for a few days because he had nowhere else to go. She didn't care for Jackson, but her husband "is a good man" and always helps his family, records say.