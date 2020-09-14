 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The wait is over! Crown Point Ricochet Tacos reveals this week's opening date
breaking top story urgent

The wait is over! Crown Point Ricochet Tacos reveals this week's opening date

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point, it’s time to get your taco on.

The long-awaited arrival of Ricochet Tacos is nearly over, as the gourmet taco eatery at 115 W. Joliet St. is set to open Wednesday, co-owner Jeff Stykowski said.

Taco connoisseurs and foodies alike will be able to sink their teeth into various offerings, such as the Handle Bar, which plays on traditional ingredients and features skirt steak, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion, arbol salsa and Napa pico.

Adventurous eaters might what to take a bite out of The True Romance, which features buffalo fried chicken, avocado, jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno ranch, pecan bacon, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Cojita cheese and scallions.

Two years ago, Stykowski and co-owner Cory Muro didn’t envision the Valparaiso-based restaurant opening another location.

Ricochet Tacos coming to Crown Point
Sonic interested in calling Crown Point home

However, the pair opened a Tomato Bar in Crown Point a year ago and got a taste of the Crown Point community.

“I think a big part of (what) we're excited about, and I'm sure the staff is, would be the community," Muro previously told The Times.

“We've had the chance to work in Crown Point with Tomato Bar opening this past year, and we really, really enjoy being over there.”

The Crown Point Ricochet location will offer the same menu as the Valparaiso location and will have the same hours, for now, Stykowski said.

“We have a lot of folks that are transferring from Valpo to over here, as far as our team,” he said. “So we're trying to just keep everything as consistent as possible."

The only difference between the eateries, Stykowski said, is the interior.

On one of the walls in the Crown Point location a large tobacco mural can be seen. Stykowski said the painting, which has been preserved and is a part of the eatery, was discovered under plaster during renovations

"It was kind of a surprise to us," Stykowski said, adding he's unsure of the mural's history. 

WATCH NOW: Crown Point Toys and Collectibles a treasure trove of nostalgia
Drizzle Eatery to become 4th Crown Point restaurant with historic liquor license

Ricochet Tacos Crown Point will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the eatery, visit Ricochet Tacos’ Facebook page @ricochettacos or call its Crown Point location at 219-323-3651.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Humpback whale stranded in crocodile-infested river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts