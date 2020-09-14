The wait is over! Crown Point Ricochet Tacos reveals this week's opening date

The Crown Point Ricochet location will offer the same menu as the Valparaiso location and will have the same hours, for now, Stykowski said.

“We have a lot of folks that are transferring from Valpo to over here, as far as our team,” he said. “So we're trying to just keep everything as consistent as possible."

The only difference between the eateries, Stykowski said, is the interior.

On one of the walls in the Crown Point location a large tobacco mural can be seen. Stykowski said the painting, which has been preserved and is a part of the eatery, was discovered under plaster during renovations

"It was kind of a surprise to us," Stykowski said, adding he's unsure of the mural's history.

Ricochet Tacos Crown Point will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.