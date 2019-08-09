While most family disagreements eventually heal, some turn into lifelong rifts that are so painful, healing and repair seem impossible.
One study found family estrangement may be more common than once thought. The study, published by the American Research Institute for Policy Development in the Journal of Psychology and Behavioral Science, found that more than 40% of participants had experienced family estrangement.
Even without estrangement, these rifts can cause pain, anger and awkwardness.
“Most of the time these rifts are small and usually unintentional,” says Jacob Messing, a licensed clinical social worker and addictions counselor at the Outpatient Behavioral Health Center at Franciscan Health Dyer. “I may say or do something hurtful without intending to do so, and these tears usually can be repaired pretty easily. Some of these rips and tears can be much bigger and are intentionally done.”
For families experiencing rifts, one of the most common questions is, “How do I repair it?” The answer, however, isn’t always easy or clear-cut.
Though several issues bring families to treatment, including addiction, trauma, medical matters and loss of trust, one of the most common Messing sees is a lack of communication.
“So if I never communicate with my family and they slowly drift away, this can be very problematic,” he said.
Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker in Chicago and author of “My Self: An Autobiography of Survival,” says the issues she often sees involve support.
“As a social worker, I frequently see mother/daughter or sibling relationships with issues around not feeling supported around a specific life transition, mental health and addiction issues, and repeated patterns of unresolved conflict.”
What is needed to repair rifts?
Honesty is the most important, Messing says.
“Without this, it becomes almost impossible to sew up the rips and tears,” he said.
Listening is also key.
“The ability to climb inside the skin of another person and view the world through their eyes is an invaluable tool,” Messing said.
Kitley encourages using “I” statements and feeling words and avoid blaming and accusatory language, which can escalate a situation.
“I also encourage both parties to write down agenda items or an outline to bring with them to a conversation to help them feel more prepared and focused,” she said.
Communication, negotiation, forgiveness, patience and hard work help, as well, Messing says.
“I often teach listening skills and slow family members down, because if everybody is talking and nobody is listening, these rifts do not get repaired,” he said.
When is counseling necessary?
Therapy — offered for individuals, couples, groups and families — may be the best option if family members can’t resolve the conflict on their own, Kitley says.
“Sometimes I suggest the individual who is having the conflict go to therapy first to process their own feelings about the relationship to gain clarity before jumping into family therapy,” she said.
All parties need to agree on counseling.
Is healing a lifelong process?
It can be, but Kitley says she has worked with many families who identify as feeling the relationship has been repaired and are stronger because of it.
“Everyone measures success differently,” she said. “Sometimes not having a relationship anymore and coming to terms with that dynamic is success.”
When should someone walk away?
Kitley has some experience with this. Her parents divorced when she was 18, and her relationship with her father changed. Direct contact and communication usually ended in explosive arguments. And he didn't acknowledge her letters expressing her feelings and support of him.
This “continuously left me feeling worse,” Kitley said.
After spending time with him at a destination wedding a few years ago, she decided to walk away.
“I’ve come to accept that it’s too difficult to have a relationship with him,” Kitley said.
When her patients ask her about her father, she says she’s honest and stressed that her decision not to have a relationship with him works for her, but it doesn’t necessarily work for everyone.
“There are times when the best we can do with the big rifts, especially if there is little hope or evidence of change, is to leave the relationship,” he said. “This is a difficult decision, but I have seen so many people do this and life does get better, largely because they build a support system that becomes their new family.”
Relationships are hard and take a lot of work, Kitley says.
“Try your best, but don’t beat yourself up,” she said.
Practice self care, be gentle with words and don’t be afraid to seek therapy, she adds.
“Therapy is not a bad thing,” Kitley said. “My mission is to destigmatize and recognize that everyone can benefit from therapy to help them be their best self.”
Surrounding yourself with a support network also can help, Messing said.
“It is my belief that we as humans can just about survive anything and thrive if we have support and caring around us,” he said.