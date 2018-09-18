In the face of a tragedy that took the life of a 2-year-old in Gary earlier this month, community members gathered around the family during the services for Jayla Miller, offering financial and emotional support.
Miller died from a gunshot wound to the head on Sept. 4, and her funeral services took place Friday at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home in Gary.
Pastor Joshua Reese, of House of True Worship Church in Gary, said even as a pastor, the death of the little girl had him at a loss for words.
“My concern is the continuation of support for the days to come,” Reese said. “They'll need the help of the community. There's a void that we have to fill together. There's no room for divisiveness, only for each other and the love of God.”
Bishop Tavis Grant II, of Greater First Baptist Church in East Chicago, said the services were heavily attended by local church leaders and community members.
“The emotional weight was overwhelming, with such a young child and how she passed,” Grant said. “Seeing the father sitting there during the services, his youngest child in his arms, there are no words to describe the sense of loss that was in the room. We have to raise awareness and put our children first and do what's necessary to keep them out of harm's way.”
Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home in Gary covered the entirety of the funeral costs and three churches chipped in to provide the family a funeral reception. Among the churches that contributed are New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, True Faith Church in Gary and Greater Grace Church in Merrillville.
“We've been in the community for 95 years and when we heard this story it touched our heart strings,” Sylvester Dunn, general manager and funeral director said. “To have that kind of grief come to you unexpectedly, it's unimaginable. We wanted to lift the burden as much as possible.”
Grant said the tragedy serves as an alarm to motivate residents to keep their homes and streets safe.
“The tragedy speaks for itself in how devastating it is, but the outpouring of compassion from the community was astounding,” Grant said. “It rang a bell for many of us to make sure our communities are safe, especially for our children. Such a promising young child deserves the opportunity to grow up.”
Courts say 2-year-old girl was in a bedroom with a loaded handgun and narcotics in the open when she was killed Tuesday
UPDATE: Court records say 2-year-old girl was in a bedroom with a loaded handgun and narcotics in the open when she was killed Tuesday night
The night 2-year-old Jayla Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, she was in a r…
Judge schedules bond hearing for mother after toddler's shooting death in Gary bedroom
CROWN POINT — A defense attorney requested a bond hearing for the mother charged with neglec…