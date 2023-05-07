“They’re just mallards,” my husband said to me a few weeks ago as I stopped and attempted to identify two ducks visiting a wetland we passed during a walk.

“They’re all mallards to you,” I responded, somewhat indignantly.

Indeed, the ducks were not mallards, they were instead northern shovelers, distinguished by their odd black beaks and the male’s white chest.

I realize ducks can be daunting to identify, but we were confronting a larger issue. He has little interest with identifying birds while I love the challenge of figuring out different species. Meanwhile, he is usually the first one to notice big raptors before I do, even if he can’t identify them.

I’m not a super-passionate birder, mainly due to lack of time, but I wonder sometimes why I like birds whereas others could care less about them. Maybe not everyone grew up with a bird book nearby like I did. Backyard birding is where a lot of people get interested in birds, and I have my mom to thank for that. It also takes a lot of patience to birdwatch, as I’ve found out myself.

Several people I consulted with gave me varying reasons why people like me enjoy birding.

“For some it is the pretty, the aesthetic beauty of birds, while others watch in awe of the freedom flight,” said Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society.

Even if some people aren’t attracted to birdwatching, I hope they will at least appreciate the important role birds play in supporting the environment.

“Birds not only bring us joy through their songs, beautiful colors, and interesting behaviors, they also perform incredibly important functions that help sustain the environment,” said Matt Williams, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Indiana’s director of conservation programs and author of the book Endangered and Disappearing Birds of the Midwest.

“Perhaps, most importantly, they consume huge quantities of insects, many of which are pests that would have devastating impacts on agricultural production if they became too numerous,” he said.

They also play in important role in seed dispersal, and hummingbirds are pollinators just like bees — a surprise to many people. Despised by people who don’t understand them, vultures and other carrion-eaters are crucial to keeping our neighborhoods free of rotting, dead animals. For this reason and others, I personally love watching the eight or so floating daily above my neighborhood.

Birdwatching is gaining popularity

Fortunately, I’m in good company when it comes to birdwatching. According to Bumgardner, the number of people interested in birding amplified dramatically over the past few years as a result of the increased time we spent at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bumgardner also believes technology has played a role in increasing engagement in birding through apps like Merlin, which helps with bird identification, and E-bird, which both helps identify and report bird sightings.

That’s a great development because birds are more than beautiful and interesting to watch. They are also great indicators for the health of our planet for a variety of reasons, one of the most important being the fact that they are better studied than many other organisms, thanks to birders, not just scientists, who have been collecting reams of data for many years. This data is put to good use, helping us better understand bird population changes impacted by habitat destruction and fragmentation, climate change and more.

Dune and swale restoration is paying off for secretive marsh birds

A local example of critical habitat for birds is dune and swale habitat TNC has been restoring with partners like the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Lake County Parks in Northern Lake County for many years. As nonnative cattails and Phragmites australis, which shade out native plants, have been reduced in the swales, secretive marsh birds, such as Virginia rails, are returning. Their habitat has been remodeled so that it is more desirable for nesting and foraging for frogs, snails, crayfish and other species they find delectable.

I recognize we’ll never go back to pre-development when legions of birds frequented the area. Instead, I’ll have to be satisfied with the knowledge that healthy, reproducing populations of sentinel species like Virginia rails, least bitterns, soras and others are giving us positive feedback that the habitat is attaining an improved state with our interventions.

Speaking of interventions, there’s probably nothing I can do to change someone’s mind about birdwatching, especially if they believe we are just all “crazy birdwatchers.” But perhaps I can convince a few that birds are important to our own existence.

Let’s hope Virginia rails several of my colleagues heard recently at a nature preserve in Gary are settling into their home for the summer. Meanwhile, I have confidence the northern shovelers I spotted a few weeks ago had a good respite at a restored coastal wetland and are well on their way to breeding grounds further north.