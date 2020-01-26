'There's some good in this world': Marine veteran reunited with lost dog

HOBART — After nearly a month of searching, Dart the puppy has been reunited with his owner, a Marine veteran in Hobart who said, "Our prayers have been answered."
Natalie Padilla said a man saw the newspaper article about Dart's disappearance and called her on Friday. After he sent her a photo, she exclaimed, "That's him!" By Friday evening, Dart was returned to his family.
"My 16-year-old son, my mom and I were standing at the top of the stairs," Padilla said. "When he walked in with Dart, I wondered, 'What if maybe he forgot about us?' Then he came running up to us and I cried. I gave the guy a hug. I appreciate that he turned Dart over. There's some good in the world."
The man, who lives in Portage, told Padilla that Dart had passed through the care of three previous households before the pup was given to his family.
Padilla said the experience has moved her to tears as the community rallied around her as she sought her lost companion.
"It was overwhelming," Padilla said. "I was overjoyed with happiness. I have never received such support and love from people I don't know. They only knew I was looking for my dog and that I was a veteran. Hobart has embraced me."
Dart was last seen on Dec. 29, when he was in his owner’s yard on Ash Street in Hobart. Padilla worried every day that Dart had been stolen, was attacked by a coyote or lost and scared in the cold. Padilla launched relentless search efforts and created a Facebook page called “Help find DART,” and set up an email for people to contact her with sightings.
She said residents met with her to pick up missing fliers to post around town and local businesses had photos of Dart taped up on their windows and walls.
Dart, a small 18-month-old dog, is destined to be an emotional support dog for Padilla to help with anxiety and depression. Padilla, who is a Marine Corps veteran with disabilities, is going to enroll him in training to become an emotional support animal, which he is now back on track for.
"He's happy to be back home and we are too," Padilla said.