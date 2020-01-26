'There's some good in this world': Marine veteran reunited with lost dog

HOBART — After nearly a month of searching, Dart the puppy has been reunited with his owner, a Marine veteran in Hobart who said, "Our prayers have been answered."

Natalie Padilla said a man saw the newspaper article about Dart's disappearance and called her on Friday. After he sent her a photo, she exclaimed, "That's him!" By Friday evening, Dart was returned to his family.

"My 16-year-old son, my mom and I were standing at the top of the stairs," Padilla said. "When he walked in with Dart, I wondered, 'What if maybe he forgot about us?' Then he came running up to us and I cried. I gave the guy a hug. I appreciate that he turned Dart over. There's some good in the world."

The man, who lives in Portage, told Padilla that Dart had passed through the care of three previous households before the pup was given to his family.

Padilla said the experience has moved her to tears as the community rallied around her as she sought her lost companion.

"It was overwhelming," Padilla said. "I was overjoyed with happiness. I have never received such support and love from people I don't know. They only knew I was looking for my dog and that I was a veteran. Hobart has embraced me."