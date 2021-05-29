These Chesterton High School students are growing vegetables to help feed their community

Over the past few weeks, the girls have been starting seedlings in the greenhouse, Wallace said. But they also have a handful of outdoor garden boxes in the school’s courtyard to transfer the seeds into as they are ready.

Chesterton High School students create a community garden Vegetable plants sprout in the greenhouse at Chesterton High School, where three students in Cassie Wallace's biology class have created a com…

Wallace said the girls are worried the plants won’t thrive, but she’s confident they will have a harvest to show for their efforts. But like with most first-time experiences, the girls have faced a few bumps, such as an entire batch of seeds growing mold.

As their teacher and project supervisor, Wallace said it’s been fun for her to see the girls learn independence and life lessons through the project. They are learning how to problem solve and adapt when things don’t go exactly as they expected.

In order to be able to donate the food, Wallace said the girls will need to make sure the produce meets certain requirements, such as not using pesticides and certain fertilizers on the plants. They want to make sure the radishes, peas, beans, cucumbers and tomatoes they grow end up in the hands of people who need them most.