'They failed her': Candlelight vigil recalls overdose victims

“We know some of the people who have passed,” Belcher said.

Belcher’s brother left a 5-month-old son.

“Since he had his son in July, he was doing really good,” she said.

Then his body was found in a friend’s back yard.

“I was at work when I received the phone call,” Ferguson said. The scream coming from her office drew her coworkers to see what was wrong.

“There’s so many people hooked on these drugs and dying, it’s like the new normal,” Ferguson said.

Kristen Martin, who helped found the Gary Harm Reduction Initiative in May, has helped distribute more than 400 Narcan kits so far.

After “one of my dear childhood friends” overdosed in March, Martin reached out to harm reduction groups elsewhere in the nation to seek help.

“These strangers were just mailing me Narcan,” she said.

They were helping her help people they would never meet.

“Don’t use alone,” Martin advises drug users. That’s important because help might be needed in the event of an overdose.