Third trooper struck and injured in three weeks, ISP says

HAMMOND — An Indiana State Police trooper was struck and injured on the Borman Expressway early Sunday.

It is the third time in as many weeks a trooper was struck and injured at a crash scene, Sgt. Glen Fifield said via Facebook.

The accident occurred around the 1.1 mile marker on the eastbound Borman around 4 a.m., the Times learned. Only the left lane was open for traffic to pass by.

The trooper and at least one other person were transported to a nearby hospital.

Hammond firefighters/EMS and police responded to the scene of the crash.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.