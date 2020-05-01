This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant

“So, you know, someone who's worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would have done anything to offend anyone or hurt anyone or scare anyone,” she said.

The Mayo Clinic had earlier tweeted — then deleted — that it had informed the vice president of its "masking policy prior to his arrival.”

“Mayo shared the masking policy with the VP’s office,” the health care system later said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in supermarkets, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed discomfort about mask-wearing, saying he did not intend to wear one when the CDC's recommendations were unveiled. But he said Thursday that he would be open to wearing one when he travels to Arizona next week.

“I'm going to have to look at the climate,” he said, telling reporters, “I'd have no problem wearing a mask.”

Still, he queried reporters about whether it would be appropriate to wear one while delivering a speech.