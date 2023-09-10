“More and more colleges and universities are offering courses in what you might call ‘How to Live,’” writes the New York Times columnist David Brooks approvingly in the most recent issue of the Atlantic.

“Yale has one called ‘Life Worth Living.’ Notre Dame has one called ‘God and the Good Life’ ... An honors program in this vein at Valparaiso University, in Indiana, involves not just conducting formal debates on ideas gleaned from the Great Books, but putting on a musical production based on their themes.”

While one might expect Yale and Notre Dame to top Brooks’ list, it’s nice for those of us who teach at Valparaiso University (VU) to hear what we have known for some time: that the honors program referred to by Brooks, Christ College (CC), is a regional gem in liberal-arts education at a time when many visionless educational leaders are pulling the plug on crucial offerings in the humanities — history, literature, philosophy — vital for American democracy and human flourishing.

Brooks’ article does not mention that Christ College is now over 50 years old, making it among the oldest and most distinctive honors colleges in the nation. Call it Lutheran reticence to toot one’s own horn perhaps (VU has a Lutheran heritage), but since moving here to teach eight years ago and despite VU’s struggles in others areas, I’ve been consistently impressed with Christ College and regretful that it is not better promoted and known.

As Brooks indicates, each year the College’s first-year cohort must write, musically score, direct, and put on a musical drama — essentially on their own with minimal faculty supervision. While some students moan and groan about the assignment, and though the quality is not always Broadway-ready, the task enables students to bond with one another like no other activity I know of in higher education. Invariably, students develop new skills, gain confidence, established new friends, and often report as graduating seniors that this was the most memorable part of their college experience.

But that’s not all.

CC first-year students also participate in spring-semester Oxford-style debates, in which they argue in front of a live audience about various contested moral matters in our public life. This sharpens their research skills, ups their public speaking game, and expands their horizons of interests and knowledge.

All students complete a rigorous Great Books curriculum, as Brooks indicates — one that has capitulated neither to the left nor the right in the culture-wars scuffles of our age. The curriculum includes many essential works of Western civilization — Plato, Aristotle, Shakespeare, Luther, Kant — but also works of Confucian and Taoist philosophy as well as writings by African-American and female authors. Above all, students must write, revise, write, revise ... until they’ve become seasoned stylists or at least greatly improved.

Astoundingly, in age when many universities rely on cheap adjunct labor to balance budgets, nearly every Christ College faculty is a tenured faculty member devoted to excellence in undergraduate education. These dedicated souls, semester after semester, encounter undergraduates face to face in small, mostly discussion-style classes. Direct access to seasoned profs is advertised by many schools, but rarely does the reality match the rhetoric. Not so at VU’s Christ College.

Equally astoundingly, given their teaching duties, many CC faculty are accomplished scholars, writing books with titles such as Desire and the Ascetic Ideal: Buddhism and Hinduism in the Works of T. S. Eliot (University of Virginia Press), Kyoto Revisited: Heritage Tourism in Contemporary Japan (University of Hawaii Press), Twice-Divided Nation: National Memory, Transatlantic News, and American Literature in the Civil War Era (University of Virginia Press), and Paul and the Good Life: Transformation and Citizenship in the Commonwealth of God (Baylor University Press, 2020). Two CC profs recently held distinguished research posts at Yale and Cambridge University.

As one might imagine, alumni loyalty to Christ College is deep and wide. The College superintends no less than seventeen alumni reading groups, located in cities as far away as Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Washington DC. Graduation is no barrier if former students want to maintain ties with one another and with the world of books and ideas.

Not least, as its name implies, Christ College maintains a vital connection to VU’s religious heritage, interpreting it neither in a narrow fundamentalist way nor in a way the encourages estrangement from its religious roots — a route taken by so many schools. Rigorous inquiry, worship, and service to others are joined at the hip. As O. P. Kretzmann, former president of VU and founder of Christ College, once put it: “in all areas of the work of the college there should be a fusion of high intelligence and high religion ... It is in this particular emphasis that Christ College ought to make its greatest and most singular contribution.”

Kretzmann’s words from the 1960s held true then. They still do.