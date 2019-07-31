LAKE COUNTY — About 5,600 people in Lake County were without power in Wednesday due to a combination of maintenance issues and tree damage that happened just minutes apart.
At 5:04 p.m., a tree fell on an electrical line at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary, knocking out power to 786 customers, said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO public affairs manager.
Minutes later, maintenance issues on a small transmission line at a NIPSCO sub station caused a total of 4,614 outages in Hammond and East Chicago. There were 3,197 people without power in Hammond and 1,417 without power in East Chicago for a little over two hours, Calinski said. The power was restored around 7:30 p.m. for residents in both cities.
Calinski said crews are out making repairs, and Gary customers should see their power restored promptly Wednesday evening.