CHESTERTON — As many as 3,000 people or more turned out for the annual Taste of Duneland Saturday at Thomas Centennial Park downtown.
Many of them try to make it downtown every Saturday for an hour or two at the European Market at Broadway and Third Street, but had reason to spend the whole day here with the festival happening next door.
“Now we can do dinner here tonight as well," said Leslie Webb, of Chesterton.
She came with her husband, Clarence, and their children, Isaac, 5, and Isabella, 3.
"It’s great family time," Webb said.
There were eight food and beverage vendors for the Taste, while the market featured more than 80 vendors offering everything from produce, clothing, art and baked goods.
Tables and chairs around the bandstand where musicians performed all day were rarely empty.
A Tom Petty tribute band, Johnny B and the Wildflowers, played from 6:30-10 p.m.
There were also bounce houses and face painting.
Blake and Kasia Lange, of Porter, brought their children, Anthony, 6, and Ruby, 4.
They enjoyed a lunch of chicken, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, french fries, corn on the cob and rice.
"Just enjoying the beautiful weather. Just enjoying the people watching. It’s a nice little experience," Kasia Lange said.
The family also planned to stay well into the evening.
Bob Long and Carrie Wray, both of Chesterton, liked running into people they know while making their way across the grounds together.
"The best thing is being part of the community," she said.
This was the second consecutive year the Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosted the Taste.
Beth Luncsford, marketing director for the chamber, said another organization ran the event for 10 years or more before asking the chamber to take it over.
"We have a really good crowd. It helps with the weather being so nice," she said.
Luncsford said the chamber, wanting to preserve the spirit of the event, hasn’t made many changes except for adding some fencing and a few vendors.
Chad Burns, operator of the European Market, said the market and Taste benefit from being incorporated into each other.
He said normal attendance at the market is about 2,500 to 3,000, but another 1,000 or 2,000 people turned out because of the Taste.
"It’s kind of a handshake type of thing," Burns said. "We kind of feed off each other."