Thousands in Region still without power

Over 18,000 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Saturday morning following a day of wintry weather that resulted in many losing their electricity, the company said.

Freezing rain most of Friday downed tree limbs and caused ice damage, knocking out power, NIPSCO said. Crews were working in slick conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.

Power was expected to be restored to many by midnight, but some customers might not see their power restored until sometime later Saturday.

Customers in LaPorte and Porter counties had many of the remaining outages Saturday morning, including almost 8,000 in LaPorte, over 2,700 in Valparaiso, over 1,700 in Michigan City, over 1,500 in Westville and over 1,200 in Long Beach, the utility said.

Elsewhere, other communities with a high amount of outages included over 800 in Crown Point, over 700 in Gary and over 600 in Portage.