Thousands of coronavirus patient beds ready at Chicago convention center

The patient spaces are divided by white curtains and laid out in a grid inside cavernous halls that typically host conventions and trade shows. Workers installed water lines, electrical lines and data lines to ensure health care workers could safely care for patients and access electronic medical records.

Dr. Nick Turkal, executive director of the facility, said more than 400 health care workers have been hired and training is underway.

“These people have chosen to leave their lives, put their lives on pause to come and take care of people in need," he said. “They are brave, they are committed and they are excellent professionals.”

Earlier Friday, officials said a Chicago jail under court order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus saw the second death of an inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cook County Jail detainee, identified as 51-year-old Leslie Pieroni, was pronounced dead Thursday night at St. Anthony Hospital, where he had been treated since April 3. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death, but the Cook County sheriff's department said preliminary indications are that he died of complications of COVID-19.