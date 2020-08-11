Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect

Weather conditions at Lakefronts

In parts of Northwest Indiana, weather advisories remained in effect for the lakefronts.

Forecasters predicted the shores of Lake and Porter counties would see waves 3 to 5 feet tall, along with strong rip currents and structural currents, into the afternoon, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

Officials urged anyone at the beaches to stay out of the water, as lake conditions could be potentially life-threatening, NWS said.

The beach hazards statements in Lake and Porter County remained in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Region time.

In LaPorte County, officials declared a Lakeshore Flood Warning, in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning means flooding is occurring or imminent along the lake, NWS said. Residents at or near the shore were advised to prepare to take precautions in case of flooding.

Flooding was expected to bring rip and structural currents, along with high waves, NWS said.

Anyone near the shore should stay away from areas where currents are strong, including piers, jetties, breakwalls, and other shoreline structures.