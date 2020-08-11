Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect

Widespread electrical outages and weather advisories persisted across Northwest Indiana Tuesday, after powerful storms that brought fierce winds moved across the Region the day before.
As of Tuesday morning, NIPSCO reported more than 30,000 outages in Northwest Indiana alone, out of about 51,000 outages in its service area. At the peak of the storm, NIPSCO reported about 95,300 outages across its service territory.
Some of the most severely impacted areas included Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Hebron, Portage and Valparaiso, NIPSCO said.
"Due to the extent of the damage sustained from broken poles, downed power lines and trees, an estimate on when power will be restored by community is not able to be determined at this time. However, nearly 2,000 individual repairs remain to be completed, and NIPSCO does anticipate the potential for a multi-day outage for some customers," the company said in a statement.
A map of up-to-date power outages is available on NIPSCO's website at https://www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.
Kankakee Valley REMC, which services portions of Winfield and Porter County, reported early Tuesday that outages continued in parts of Northwest Indiana as crews were clearing heavy damages left by the storm.
Roughly 1,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday morning — down from about 6,000 at the storm's peak, REMC spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Additional crews from nearby electric providers were assisting REMC in its restoration efforts Tuesday.
Officials did not immediately have an estimated time for power restoration, adding that outages could last for several days in some areas.
"We understand the inconvenience outages cause and we do appreciate your patience. Crews will continue to work through the night," REMC said in a public statement.
Outages affected customers in Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts, Valparaiso and surrounding areas, representatives said.
Cleanup efforts underway
Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said crews were actively removing debris left by the storm as of Tuesday, including downed power lines, nonfunctional streetlights and snapped telephone polls.
"We’re still assessing damages, quite frankly," he said. "It’s going to be quite a cleanup."
Margraf said the storms brought electric wires down on a car at Hohman Avenue and Conkey Street. No one was injured as a result, he said.
Possibly the most affected area included the city's west end, going through downtown and up to the Little Calumet River, Margraf said.
Margraf urged the public to stay patient and remember that cleanup efforts will take a considerable amount of time.
In the meantime, anyone who is concerned about their immediate safety as a result of storm damages should call 911, Margraf said.
The Lake County Courthouse at 232 Russell St. in Hammond will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage in the building, the Board of County Commissioners announced.
All other Lake County government buildings will be open as normal, the board said.
Access to some Region schools were also restricted Monday as the buildings were without electricity.
Hammond city school facilities including Eggers Middle School, Kenwood Elementary School, Wallace Elementary School and the School City of Hammond administration building were without power, the district Tweeted.
Orientation for new teachers will be rescheduled, the district said.
In Gary, laptop pick up and registration was canceled Tuesday for all schools belonging to Gary Community School Corporation, the district announced. A postponement date will be announced later.
Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso said its campus would be closed Tuesday due to no electric service. Online services were still available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., however.
Weather conditions at Lakefronts
In parts of Northwest Indiana, weather advisories remained in effect for the lakefronts.
Forecasters predicted the shores of Lake and Porter counties would see waves 3 to 5 feet tall, along with strong rip currents and structural currents, into the afternoon, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
Officials urged anyone at the beaches to stay out of the water, as lake conditions could be potentially life-threatening, NWS said.
The beach hazards statements in Lake and Porter County remained in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Region time.
In LaPorte County, officials declared a Lakeshore Flood Warning, in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning means flooding is occurring or imminent along the lake, NWS said. Residents at or near the shore were advised to prepare to take precautions in case of flooding.
Flooding was expected to bring rip and structural currents, along with high waves, NWS said.
Anyone near the shore should stay away from areas where currents are strong, including piers, jetties, breakwalls, and other shoreline structures.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore, mostly at low spots or breaks in sandbars, whereas structural currents form along piers. Both can sweep bystanders into deeper waters, NWS said.
