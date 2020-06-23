Threat of high waves leads to beach hazard statements for Porter, LaPorte counties

×
High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.
John Luke, The Times
Potentially high waves posed dangerous swimming conditions at certain Region beaches Tuesday, officials warned.
Forecasters anticipated waves about three to six feet high at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties, beach hazard statements from the National Weather Service.
The beach hazards statements were in effect until from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
NWS said beachgoers should avoid the water due to dangerous swimming conditions presented by strong rip and structural currents.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.
Waves were expected to subside to about one to three feet Tuesday evening.
Beverly Shores.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Indiana Dunes National Park's Lake View beach.
Bob Kasarda
Beverly shores2.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Indiana Dunes National Park's Lake View beach.
Bob Kasarda
erosion.jpg2.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
House in Ogden Dunes.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk and neighboring town of Ogden Dunes.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3201.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3223.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3228.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3236.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3243.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3248.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3256.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach erosion
The scene Thursday as waves battered the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
IMG_3262.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3263.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3277.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3289.jpg
Strong waves batter the shoreline Thursday morning at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3326.jpg
Strong waves overnight washed out lakefront parking and part of Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3327.jpg
Strong waves overnight washed out lakefront parking and part of Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3329.jpg
Strong waves overnight washed out lakefront parking and part of Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores.
Bob Kasarda
IMG_3331.jpg
Strong waves overnight washed out lakefront parking and part of Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores.
Bob Kasarda
