Threat of high waves leads to beach hazard statements for Porter, LaPorte counties
Threat of high waves leads to beach hazard statements for Porter, LaPorte counties

High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

Potentially high waves posed dangerous swimming conditions at certain Region beaches Tuesday, officials warned.

Forecasters anticipated waves about three to six feet high at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties, beach hazard statements from the National Weather Service.

The beach hazards statements were in effect until from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

NWS said beachgoers should avoid the water due to dangerous swimming conditions presented by strong rip and structural currents.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.

Waves were expected to subside to about one to three feet Tuesday evening.

Gallery: Waves batter lakefront amid high waves, record-high lake levels

