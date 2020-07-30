You are the owner of this article.
Threat of high waves prompt hazards statements for Lake Michigan beaches
Threat of high waves prompt hazards statements for Lake Michigan beaches

High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

Visitors to Lake Michigan beaches in Indiana, Illinois and other states were advised to avoid swimming Thursday due to dangerous conditions posed by potentially high waves and strong currents, officials said.

Waves were expected to reach heights of about four to seven feet at Lake Michigan beaches in the Region and the Chicago area, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters anticipated strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.

In Northwest Indiana, waves were expected to reach three to five feet starting in the afternoon and build up to seven feet later in the day. North to northeast winds were forecasted at 15 to 20 mph, NWS said.

Beach hazards statements were in effect for Lake, Porter, and Berrien counties in Indiana, in central and northern Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, and in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said the statements would be in effect from 3 p.m. through Friday morning in Indiana, and through Friday evening in Illinois. 

NWS said beachgoers should stay out of the water and away from certain areas where longshore currents wave action flow, including piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures

Structural currents can sweep you into deeper water along the structures, which can be life-threatening, NWS said.

