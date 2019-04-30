HAMMOND — Purdue Northwest will hold three commencement ceremonies at the Fitness and Recreation Center on the Hammond campus this weekend.
The first ceremony is at 3 p.m. Friday for the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences.
Two ceremonies are scheduled Saturday. An 11 a.m. ceremony is for the College of Business and the College of Nursing and at 3 p.m. for the College of Engineering and Sciences, and the College of Technology.
A fourth ceremony will be held at Purdue Northwest’s Westville Campus at 3 p.m. Monday in the H.D. Kesling Gymnasium in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex.
PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon will preside, and Indiana state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon will deliver the keynote address for all commencement ceremonies. Purdue Northwest’s spring graduating class consists of 1,251 candidates, which includes two doctoral degrees, 146 master’s degrees and 1,103 baccalaureate degrees.