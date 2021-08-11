 Skip to main content
Three Gary schools closed because of extreme heat
Three Gary schools closed because of extreme heat

Gary Community School Corp. closes three schools for extreme heat on the second day of the 2021-2022 school year.

GARY — Extreme heat closed multiple schools in the Gary Community School Corp. for its second day of the new school year.

Because of the warm temperatures, Bailly STEM Academy, Bethune Early Childhood Development Center and Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts were closed Wednesday. 

The information was shared on the Gary schools' Facebook and Twitter pages, but additional details were not immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Northwest Indiana that went into effect at noon and will expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected. 

