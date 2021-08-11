Three Gary schools closed because of extreme heat

GARY — Extreme heat closed multiple schools in the Gary Community School Corp. for its second day of the new school year.
Because of the warm temperatures, Bailly STEM Academy, Bethune Early Childhood Development Center and Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts were closed Wednesday.
The information was shared on the Gary schools' Facebook and Twitter pages, but additional details were not immediately available.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Northwest Indiana that went into effect at noon and will expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected.
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic offers encouragement as players warm up at the start of the second day of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Cr…
B.J. Schmiedl, 10, of Crown Point, takes a shot while doing drills during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Bryce Nannenga, 15, of DeMotte, watches Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he coaches him through a drill during Stefanovic’s shooting school at Cro…
Players shoot around and warm up before the start of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic blows the whistle to start the second day of his shooting school at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Carson Payne, 12, of Crown Point works on shooting form during drills at the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Zach Rogalski, 9, of Crown Point, looks for his autographed photo with Sasha Stefanovic before final day Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at C…
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic talks about what the group worked on the first day before dismissing them to stations for the second day of the Sash…
Sasha Stefanovic forms a basket with his arms for a young player between reps during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic dismisses players to a new round of drills after a water break during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting …